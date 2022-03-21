Governor Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy Mourn the Passing of Congressman Don Young

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement after learning that Congressman Don Young passed away earlier today.

“Congressman Don Young has been a great friend of mine for many years. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this amazing man who, in many ways, formed Alaska into the great state it is today. Hours after being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, he was leading the historic battle for approval of the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline. Shortly after, he was impressively honored in 1973 as the ‘Freshman Congressman of the Year.’ This is the Congressman whom Alaska will remember forever. Alaska is a better place because of Don Young. Rose and I offer our prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

The Governor orders that Alaska state flags and the United States flags fly at half-staff immediately until interment.

###