Commencement of a working trip to Khatlon region

TAJIKISTAN, March 20 - On the morning of March 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the Khatlon region on a working trip.

At the Bokhtar International Airport, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly and sincerely welcomed in a solemn atmosphere by the Chairman of Khatlon region, Kurbon Hakimzoda, activists and representatives of various professions and occupations.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the cities and districts of the region, will put into operation a number of important facilities and start the process of creative work, spring sowing. The head of state will also take part in the republican celebrations on the occasion of the International Navruz holiday and hold a meeting with residents and activists.

In the cities and districts of Khatlon region, in the name of a worthy meeting of the 35th anniversary of State Independence, work on improvement and creation continues at an accelerated pace. Residents of the region celebrate International Navruz at a high level with all-round readiness and the creative spirit of society, a sense of pride and observance of the special traditions of this great holiday.