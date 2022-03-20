Working trip in the city of Levakant of Khatlon region

TAJIKISTAN, March 20 - On March 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the industrial zone of the city of Levakant, Khatlon region, commissioned a beer production enterprise of the production complex "Saltanat Corporation''.

The new manufacturing enterprise was built on the basis of the implementation of the fourth national goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country, within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development'' (2022-2026) by the domestic entrepreneur Bahriddin Sirojiddinzoda.

With the creation of a new industrial enterprise in the city of Levakant in two shifts, 250 local residents, including qualified young professionals and local women, are provided with permanent jobs and good wages. In the course of getting acquainted with the production process at the new industrial enterprise, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was briefed that the production capacity of the enterprise is 20 thousand liters of beer per day. The new facility will produce 14 types of products, including light, dark, clear, opaque and non-alcoholic fruit-flavoured beers.

Further, in the city of Levakant, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the largest brick production enterprise in the Khatlon region, where activities are carried out through new technological lines.

The enterprise was created by the founders of the "Saltanat Corporation" in order to contribute to the implementation of the fourth national goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country. Here, taking into account the uninterrupted operation of the new enterprise, the processing of raw materials, the sale of finished products and other auxiliary facilities, more than 650 people have been provided with permanent jobs and good wages.

This enterprise has the capacity to produce more than 30 million bricks per year, and the raw materials are delivered mainly from a not very distant distance.

On the same day, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, visited the Sarband hydroelectric power station in the city of Levakant and commissioned the 3rd unit of this important hydropower facility of the country.

This unit was launched after reconstruction and has a capacity of 49 megawatts. The accuracy of its work was determined and evaluated as meeting the requirements of the time. Sarband HPP with a design capacity of 240 megawatts is one of the six operating hydroelectric power plants on the Vakhsh River.

While visiting the commercial cooperative "Bokhturobod" of the city of Levakant the head of state Emomali Rahmon launched a cotton sowing campaign.

The Bokhturobod commercial seed-growing cooperative in the Guliston rural community is one of the largest and diversified farms, annually cotton, vegetables, including potatoes, onions, corn, and grains are grown on a total area of 244 hectares.

Before launching the campaign for sowing spring seeds, President Emomali Rahmon viewed an exhibition of seeds of various crops, with seedlings of tomatoes and cucumbers, fresh vegetables, various flowers and grains, and gave instructions to expand the current sowing campaign.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, gave instructions and recommendations to the farmers on the use of high-yielding varieties of grain, potatoes, vegetables, the development of orchards and vineyards and the increase in the country's export potential. The exhibition also featured seeds of potatoes, rice and legumes.

On March 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the industrial zone of the city of Levakant, commissioned an enterprise for the production of fruit and vegetable juices and soft drinks of the "Paimonai Zarrin" Limited Liability Company.

A new production enterprise was created as part of the announcement of 2022-2026 as the “Years of Industrial Development” in the country by the production complex of the "Saltanat Corporation". With the construction and commissioning of this modern industrial enterprise, 280 local residents were provided with jobs in two shifts.

The production capacity of the enterprise is 50 thousand tons of fresh natural fruits per season, and the enterprise is able to produce up to 10 thousand liters of fruit and vegetable juices, soft drinks per day.