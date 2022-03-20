Congratulatory telegrams on behalf of a number of heads of state on the occasion of the International Holiday of Nowruz

TAJIKISTAN, March 20 - On the Nowruz holidays, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the International Navruz Holiday on behalf of a number of heads of state, government and leaders of international and regional organizations.

The President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in his congratulations to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, stated the following:

"Dear Mr. President,

I express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your congratulations on the occasion of the Chinese Spring Festival. On the occasion of Nowruz, the traditional holiday of Tajikistan, let me, on behalf of the Government and people of China, as well as on my own behalf, express our sincere congratulations to you, the Government and people of Tajikistan.

Most recently, we jointly celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the states of Central Asia.

During your presence at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, we held a substantive meeting and reached a number of new agreements to deepen Chinese-Tajik relations.

I pay great attention to the development of Chinese-Tajik relations, and I am ready to work with you to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries and constantly advance them to new levels for the benefit of the two states and peoples.

I wish you good health and success in your work.

I wish the friendly people of Tajikistan happiness and prosperity.”

United States President Joseph Biden sent a congratulatory telegram with the following content:

“Dear Mr. President:

I wish a joyful and prosperous Navruz to you, your family, and the people of Tajikistan. Many people in the United States and around the world join together in this celebration of renewal and rebirth.

This year the United States and Tajikistan celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations. Our two countries have successfully worked in partnership over this time to address common goals.

My Administration looks forward to continuing this collaboration in the year ahead to fight the pandemic, to help our economies recover, to address shared security concerns, and to deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation. We also are anxious to work with you to further the C5+1 process and support our common regional objectives. Navruz mubarak!”

The congratulatory letter from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reads as follows:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

I cordially and warmly congratulate you, Your Excellency, and the friendly people of your country and send my sincere wishes in connection with the upcoming Nowruz - the holiday of spring awakening and renewal.

The holiday of Nowruz, which clearly embodies the common customs, noble values and incomparable traditions of our fraternal peoples, serves as a very important spiritual source for further strengthening the spirit of good neighborliness and regional solidarity.

Undoubtedly, thanks to our resolute efforts, the relations of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual understanding and friendship, will continue to consistently expand.

Your upcoming visit to Uzbekistan in the near future will certainly give new strength and impetus to the further deepening of ties between our countries.

In these joyful, spring-inspired days, I wish you, Your Excellency, long life, good health, family happiness and new successes in your responsible state activities, and peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his congratulations notes the following:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I sincerely congratulate you and your compatriots on the occasion of the common Nauryz holiday for all of us.

Embodying high moral ideals, this blessed spring festival encourages spiritual renewal, peace and unity. May this anciently revered Nauryz bring joy and prosperity to our close-knit fraternal states.

I am firmly convinced that thanks to our joint efforts, the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, based on strong friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of our peoples.

On this significant day, dear Emomali Sharifovich, I wish you great success in all good undertakings for the sake of progress and sustainable development of your country, and prosperity and welfare to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.

May Nauryz bring wealth and prosperity to every home!”

The congratulation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev says in particular:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I cordially congratulate you and all the people of Tajikistan on the coming of blessed Nowruz.

This holiday, which embodies the philosophy of life in everything and has passed all the tests for thousands of years, is a clear sign of love and high respect for nature.

I am sure that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, which still preserve the ancient traditions of Nowruz for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, will continue to develop and strengthen.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you health, happiness and success in your activities, and unchanging stability to the friendly people of Tajikistan.”

Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic in his message noted:

“Dear Emomali Sharifvich!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Nooruz holiday!

Nooruz is an ancient holiday of life and the origins of spring, bright hopes for the future.

I am confident that the multifaceted relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen and deepen in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness.

I wish you, dear Emomali Sharifovich, good health, family happiness and success in your state activities, and peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

In his congratulations, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expresses the following wish:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I have the honor to send you and all the fraternal people of Tajikistan my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the International Nowruz Holiday.

Since ancient times, Nowruz Bayram has symbolized the rebirth of nature, the triumph of life and the arrival of spring. This holiday, having absorbed the traditions of hospitality, peacefulness, good neighborliness and high principles of humanism, is of particular importance in strengthening unity and friendship between peoples.

May this wonderful holiday be marked for you and for all the people of your country with joy, well-being and prosperity!”

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi, sent a telegram with the following content:

“Your Excellency Emomali Rahmon!

Dear President of the Republic of Tajikistan!

I cordially congratulate you, Your Excellency, your esteemed family and dear people of your country on the coming of the joyous Nowruz, the revival of nature and the earth, as well as on the advent of the year 1401 according to the Hijri solar calendar. Nowruz is a valuable civilizational phenomenon.

Thoughts about the greatness of nature and attention to the change of nature are the basis of the inspiration of the heart, the way for the development and flourishing of mankind. The great poet Saadi also kindly sang:

Get together and cherish the breath of the spring wind,

Sweet singing of birds, pleasant aroma of tulip fields.

I express the hope that in the new century the movement towards higher divine and human values will acquire new dynamics, and Nowruz will also increase the happy days and life of the peoples of your land, the solidarity and tranquility of all the nations of the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran, warmly extending the hand of friendship to all countries, considers the strengthening and development of this cultural interconnectedness as a harbinger of calm and peace for all countries of the region and the planet.

I ask the Almighty for health and success for His Excellency, and for friendly and fraternal Tajikistan - happiness and pride, I wish you a new year filled with goodness and grace".

Congratulatory telegrams addressed to the President of the country on the occasion of the International Holiday of Navruz continue to arrive.