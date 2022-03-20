PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release March 20, 2022 Lacson Prepared to Put Life on the Line Anew for Filipinos More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-prepared-to-put-life-on-the-line-anew-for-filipinos After risking his life for Filipinos in his 50-plus years in public service, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson is prepared to once again put his life on the line for the Filipino people - this time, as the leader the nation badly needs. Lacson said Saturday evening that he is offering his competence, qualification and experience - the traits a leader needs - to fight for the Filipino people. "Mula sa pagiging sundalo at alagad ng batas na lumaban sa terorismo, rebeldeng komunista at pusakal na kriminal; bilang Chief PNP na nagpatino at naglinis ng hanay ng kapulisan; bilang Senador na kailanman hindi nabahiran ng korapsyon, nais ko pong ipagpatuloy na magsilbi sa ating bayan (From a soldier and law enforcer who has fought terrorists, communist rebels and criminals; as a Philippine National Police chief who cleansed the police force of rogues; and as a Senator who never allowed corruption to taint him, I wish to continue giving my brand of service to our nation)," he said in his closing statement at the Commission on Elections' First Presidential Debate. Lacson spent 20 years in the Philippine Constabulary and 10 in the PNP, and 18 years in the Senate. He also served as Presidential Assistant on Rehabilitation and Recovery to help those affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan). As a law enforcer and lawmaker, Lacson earned enemies due to his integrity, as well as his stern discipline and leadership by example. The Partido Reporma standard-bearer pointed out that among the current crop of presidentiables, only he has placed his life on the line in the service of the Filipino people. He noted the nation now faces humongous problems, ranging from an economy battered by the pandemic and by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; a ballooning debt that has exceeded P12 trillion; and corruption in the government, among others. "Among all the Presidential aspirants --narito man o laging absent -- walang sinuman kundi ako ang sadya at aktwal na nagsugal ng sariling buhay sa pagligtas sa panganib ng sinuman (Among all the presidential aspirants both present and absent here, no one else has laid his life on the line in the Filipino people's service)," he said. He added it takes a competent, qualified and experienced leader to turn campaign promises into reality. "It takes a leader who is competent, qualified and experienced, to turn the promises of unity, Bilis Aksyon, Angat Buhay into reality. Kailangan natin ng Pangulo na handang ipaglaban kayong lahat para ipanalo ang sambayanang Pilipino (We need a President who is ready to fight and win for the Filipino people)," he said.