Governor Newsom Proclaims Nowrūz Day 2022
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring March 20, 2022, as Nowrūz Day in the State of California.
The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:
###
