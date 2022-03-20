Western Washington Abatement and Demolition Specialist Receives SBA 8(a) Certification
Rafael Marrero & Company is excited to announce that American Abatement & Demo just received the coveted 8(a) certification issued by the SBA
Thanks to the mentoring and support received by Rafael Marrero my firm is now 8(a) certified and ready to offer asbestos and lead abatement, demolition and related services to Federal agencies.”AUBURN, WA, USA , March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rafael Marrero & Company is excited to announce that American Abatement & Demo just received the coveted 8(a) certification. This certification is issued by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to recognize small businesses eligible for the 8(a) Business Development Program.
— Mari Borrero, President, AAD
Mari Borrero has been breaking down barriers on and off the job site through demo services and her veteran, women, and minority-owned small business. Discover how Rafael Marrero & Company helped this successful entrepreneur gain certification and access lucrative government set-asides for her company: American Abatement & Demo.
Launching American Abatement & Demo
American Abatement & Demo (AAD) is a study of dedication. Mari and Aaron Borrero built on the entrepreneurial skills practiced by Mari's mother and a powerful work ethic to build AAD in Auburn, Washington. Mari's mother was an entrepreneur in the healthcare industry, modeling the ability to overcome barriers and build a thriving business from the ground up. This inspired Mari to become an award-winning educator, author, veteran, and business owner.
U.S. Marine Corps Service
After graduating from high school in Dallas, Borrero began college at East Texas State University (today known as Texas A&M University - Commerce). Borrero then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving two years at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and another two years at Parris Island, South Carolina.
Upon her honorable discharge, she returned to finish her degree at Texas A&M at Commerce while also serving in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Mari Borrero added to the foundation of her mother's work ethic with a proud service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Her commitment to honor, duty, and excellence was a significant step toward forming her future business, AAD.
After graduating and marrying her husband, Aaron, Mari became a successful business owner. Mari not only gained crucial character-building skills in the line of duty, but she also became a veteran and was rightfully recognized as a veteran-owned business owner.
Founding American Abatement & Demo
Mari and Aaron joined together and used their life and career skills to found American Abatement & Demo. They believe in attention to detail and professionalism in everything they do. The company offers the following services:
• Asbestos abatement
• Asbestos testing
• General demo services
• Boiler removal
• Mold removal
• Lead abatement
• Vermiculite removal
Mari is certified as an asbestos project designer, lead renovator, project supervisor, and AHERA building inspector, providing these services with professionalism. These services allow the AAD team to safely remove hazardous building materials that could lead to lung cancer, lead poisoning, asbestosis, and other harmful issues.
Stanford University Scholarship for Latino Business Owners
In 2019, Mari received a merit scholarship to join an elite nationwide group of promising Latino entrepreneurs and was sent to the nation's premier executive education program at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business (GSB), sponsored by the Stanford Latino Business Action Network (LBAN). The goal of the Stanford program was to train and mentor Latino entrepreneurs on how to prepare their companies for growth.
As an abatement and demolition business, AAD decided to pursue federal contracts. The U.S. government contracts many projects with major corporations and small businesses. The federal government is the world's largest and most powerful client, so working with them is a natural step for small businesses looking to grow. It was during this program that she met Rafael Marrero.
Receiving SBA 8(a) Certification
AAD was performing well under the expert leadership of Mari and Aaron. Still, they decided to take their company to the next level with the help of Rafael Marrero & Company by receiving SBA 8(a) certification.
The company was already had several certifications and was a member of several key organizations, including the following:
• National Veteran Small Business Coalition
• Disadvantaged Business Enterprise
• Washington State Office Minority & Women's Business Enterprises
• HomeAdvisor
• Veteran-Owned Small Business
• Better Business Bureau
In addition to these competitive certifications, AAD applied to be considered as an 8(a) business under the SBA program. To qualify, AAD had to show that they were a small business per the SBA guidelines. They also had to be at least 51% owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged U.S. citizens.
The program also has guidelines about net worth, business assets, and a demonstration of character. Mari and Aaron Borrero had no issues passing this demonstration and becoming approved for 8(a) certification with helpful counsel from Rafael Marrero & Company. This was a major stepping stone in their business growth.
Benefits of 8(a) Certification
Thanks to this program, AAD now has access to lucrative set-asides and sole-source contracts as a federal contractor. They can also pursue SBA Mentor-Protege program opportunities to improve their standing in the abatement industry as business-to-government contractors.
The federal government sets aside at least 5% of all federal contracting dollars to companies like AAD. AAD can find competitive ways to work with Uncle Sam by providing safe abatement and demo services for government projects as a small disadvantaged business.
About Rafael Marrero & Company
As an experienced management consultancy, Rafael Marrero & Company offers SBA 8(a) certification assistance to qualifying contractors. Dr. Marrero met with Mari and Aaron Borrero to discuss their application and guide them through the process.
In addition to 8(a) certification assistance, Dr. Marrero also offers federal branding consultations, SAM registration assistance, and capability statement reviews to help small businesses contract with the federal government. These services provide the leverage companies like AAD need to be trustworthy contractors.
Taking the Next Step With Rafael Marrero & Company
Learn more about SBA 8(a) certification and other programs to help your company do business with the U.S. government. Contact us for more information about this certification and how it helped Mari and Aaron at American Abatement & Demo grow their business.
