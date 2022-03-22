Introducing Bad Boy Gorilla Mob: The Exciting New NFT Dropping this April

The majority of the project’s earnings will go directly back to the community.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The visionaries behind Bad Boy Gorilla Mob are pleased to announce the upcoming drop of their game-changing new NFT in April 2022.The Bad Boy Gorilla Mob (BBGM) is a private collection of 6,666 Bad Boy Gorilla NFTs unique digital collectibles. The gorillas are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum Blockchain, with the collection boasting more than 200+ hand-drawn traits. BBGM was founded by a group of digital natives consisting of entrepreneurs, blockchain specialists, marketing gurus, and the best artist in the game – Lance Phan, who is most known for his Pixar-inspired animations in the world of 3D art. Additionally, Bobby Shmurda, and huge UK artists, YoungAdz, and Ardee, are also joining the ranks. The group, led by Rob Basar and Rangina Etiabari is dedicated to providing a cutting-edge experience and ensuring the success of this project from inception and beyond.“The Bad Boy Gorilla Mob is inspired by various aspects of our own worldly experiences and elements of life that inspire us,” says one of BBGM’s co-founders, Rob Basar. “We have taken inspiration from the worlds of high-end fashion, hip-hop, and the UK drill and trap scene. Creating BBGM is something really personal to us and we have dedicated the last year to this project.”“We had originally planned to release the project months ago, however around the same time of the anticipated release date, the NFT space as a whole took a downwards turn,” states co-founder, Rangina Etiabari. “There were rug pulls left, right and center, people were getting reeled into various scams and major NFT pages were being taken down. Although we only ever had sincere intentions and wanted to be one of the few projects that was going to stay for the long run, it was only natural with what was going on in the space for people to be apprehensive about our project also. With the apprehension and genuine concern coming from the community we decided to push our release date back.”Bad Boy Gorilla Mob is more than just a NFT, and, in fact, the Bad Boy story is one of adversity and triumph. It depicts the struggles of a young boy who realized from early on in life that elements of the world seem to be against him at all times - brought up in a broken poverty-stricken family and in a neighborhood infested by mobsters and criminals. Envisioning a life very different from the reality he was living, he decided to take matters into his own hands to create a life that seemed virtually out of reach. Replacing the mundane classroom education for the lessons the streets had to offer, he survived by investing in the craft of his hustle, climbing to the top alone and paving his own unique path there. Upon reaching the pinnacle, he realized there were plenty of others like himself that finessed their way to the top of the bad boy ladder.BBGM will be launching this April , with 20% of the mint price and 50% of royalties going back into the taking pool, which is paid out to holders. The pool will be constantly filled with secondary sales and will include a bridging system into Polygon network to avoid high gas fees when claiming tokens from staking. They have already also planted over 8,888 trees in the Amazon as a big part their roadmap. The launch roadmap will be as follows:Launch Roadmap10% welcome to the mob! We will be hosting weekly giveaways with NFT and whitelist spots every week!20% We will also be doing a big donation with the community members deciding which charity40% Exclusive merch for holders! We are partnering up with a special clothing brand for our first ever collaboration! more information coming soon!60% UK's top jewellers, A Jewellers have helped us handcraft and design one of one pendants with your personal NFT on them with genuine gold and diamonds. Only available to people who mint a gorilla with a pendant chain as a trait. There will be 5 pendant giveaways in total.80% The BBGM community will be hosting a real life shark tank event with the top best ideas decided by the community to be funded straight from us. We see many new NFT collections giving away cars etc but we are here to create generational wealth. (After the last phase).100% The gorilla mob liquidity pool is initiated. It's time to initiate the next steps.For development roadmap and more information about Bad Boy Gorilla Mob, please visit www.badboygorillamob.com About Bad Boy Gorilla MobBad Boy Gorilla Mob was co-founded in 2021 by Rob Basar ( @stoneyhawk ) and Rangina Etiabari (@retiabari), a small team from New Zealand whose aim is to create something never seen before. The duo came up with the idea for Bad Boy Gorilla Mob after seeing many NFT projects that were being released were void of the specific vision Rob and Rangina had.