﻿TIAGO PZK PREMIERES HIS LATEST SINGLE AND VIDEO HABLANDO DE LOVE

The talented singer/songwriter reveals his more romantic side on Hablando de Love, as well as his passion for R&B

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiago PZK, the breakout global star whose infectious sounds traverse pop, R&B and hip-hop, is introducing his irresistible, R&B-laced single and video “Hablando de Love” on his YouTube channel.

Produced by Anestesia and directed by Facundo Ballve, the video for Hablando de Love was taped at Buenos Aires’ famed Thelonious Club, one of the finest jazz venues in the world. Also participating on the track are FMK and Lit Killah.

Hablando de Love (Speaking of Love) is a finger-popping tale about Cupid’s arrow striking an impassioned couple in the middle of a live Tiago show, where the charismatic vocalist on stage also plays the role of an amiable audience member lovestruck by a comely seductress. Performing the singing roles as a performer and as a show attendee, Tiago - backed by his band that is revamped as an old-school R&B group - pays homage to love in all its forms. But true to his own style, the talented singer/songwriter reveals his more romantic side on Hablando de Love, as well as his passion for R&B.

Apart from his recording and video projects, Tiago will kick off an unforgettable year of live shows starting with appearances at Lollapalooza Chile on Saturday, March 19 and Lollapalooza Argentina on Sunday, March 20. Tiago will then fly off to Spain to perform at the Los 40 Primavera Pop shows on April 1 in Madrid and on April 2 in Barcelona.



On April 21st Tiago will appear at the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMA) in Las Vegas. On April 30th he will perform on the main stage of the Vibra Urbana Music Festival in Las Vegas. In May, Tiago will return to Mexico City for his first ever headline concerts that will take place on May 3rd and 4th.at Lunario of the National Auditorium. The May 3rd show sold out completely in 40 minutes during the first day of pre-sale.



Recently, Tiago PZK was nominated as Best New Artist at the 34th installment of the Premio lo Nuestro show that was broadcast live from Miami where he was also one of the presenters at the awards ceremony.