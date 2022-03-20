Updated* Traffic Fatality: Intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:22 pm, a dark colored SUV was travelling northbound on New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound in the roadway, when they were struck by the dark colored SUV. The pedestrian was then struck a second time by a dark colored sedan that was traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The operator of the dark colored SUV and the dark colored sedan both fled the scene after they struck the pedestrian without making their identities known. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 52 year-old Joseph Robinson, of no fixed address.

The suspect vehicles were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/BNoJ5Q9lwdw

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

