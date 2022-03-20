First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on Novruz holiday

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

The post on her official Instagram post says:

“Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz holiday and wish each of you the best of health, long life and happiness! Thank you very much for your congratulations, sincere and good wishes! Your attention, care and support is very valuable to me! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs, who died for the Motherland, in peace and grant patience to their relatives and loved ones! Let Novruz, a symbol of the awakening and renewal of nature, bring good mood to every home, a lot of joy, abundance and prosperity to every hearth! May Almighty God not spare his mercy for our people! ”