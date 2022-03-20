Life Science Analytics Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

Life science analytics refers to clinical data analysis that involves the use of predictive tools for improved patient care.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a new report on the global Life Science Analytics market that spans over 200+ pages and offers key insights into market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The intelligence report presents insightful and relevant information of the market to offer the readers data about the lucrative growth prospects and assisting them in formulation strategic business decisions. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to help them overcome industry barriers and gain a robust footing in the market. It offers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer better understanding of the competition in the market.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Accenture

IBM

Wipro Limited

Cognizant

Oracle

Cerner Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

MaxisIT

Cotiviti

IQVIA

TAKE Solutions Limited

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Life Science Analytics market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Descriptive

Prescriptive

Predictive

By Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Software

By Delivery Model (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-demand model

On-premise model

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Clinical Trials

Preclinical Trials

Research & Development

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory Compliance

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain Optimization

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Research Centers

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Third-party Administrators

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Life Science Analytics market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

