Shaftsbury Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000933
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2022 at 2037 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Street Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Lawrence C. Betit
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Center Street in the Town of Pownal for a family fight complaint. Investigation found that Lawrence Betit caused bodily injury to a household member.
Betit was subsequently arrested and processed at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks. Betit was ordered to be held without bail and will appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421