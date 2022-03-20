Shaftsbury Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000933

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2022 at 2037 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Street Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Lawrence C. Betit

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Center Street in the Town of Pownal for a family fight complaint. Investigation found that Lawrence Betit caused bodily injury to a household member.

Betit was subsequently arrested and processed at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks. Betit was ordered to be held without bail and will appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421