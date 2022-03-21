Breaking News: In Orlando, on March 23, the Central Florida Job Fair to feature 96 hiring employers
Hiring is happening, the Central Florida Job Fair will feature 96 employers from around the Central Florida region offering thousands of jobs in a variety of industries. All job seekers are welcome!”CASSELBERRY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Orlando, on Wednesday, March 23rd the Central Florida Job Fair to feature 96 hiring employers from around the Central Florida region offering thousands of jobs in a variety of industries. All job seekers are welcome to attend! Over 71% of attendees are now working after attending organizer's job fair in January! Dress Interview ready and bring copies of your resumes, hiring is happening on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 @ Indoors at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Halls in Orlando. Doors open from Noon until 4:00 PM.
WHO:
Central Florida Employment Council, CFEC
WHAT:
Central Florida Job Fair
This event will feature 96 companies in the fields of hospitality, healthcare, business services, transportation, customer service, education, construction, skilled trade, government, law enforcement and many more. Something for everyone! All job seekers are welcome to attend – free admission.
WHERE:
Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Halls, 4603 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808
WHEN:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Doors Open from 12:00 PM -4:00 PM
HOW:
Free Admission & Parking, Professional Dress, Bring Plenty of Résumé copies. Register as a Job Seeker today, and then attend the Central Florida Job Fair on March 23rd!
96 EMPLOYER LISTING:
84 Lumber Company
ABM | Vehicle Services Division
Advanced Power Technologies a division of BGIS
AMAZON
American Management Services, Inc.
Ava Mediterraegean - -Hiring on the Spot
Aventus Health
Bankers Life
Bluegreen Vacations Orlando
Boston Whaler Flagler Beach
Breakthrough Behavior
Bridges International
CareerSource Central Florida
CareMax
Central Florida Communities
Centurion Health
Christian HELP Employment & Resource Center
Citrus Contracting, LLC
City of Orlando
Clermont Police Department
ClinCloud Clinical Research
CNS Healthcare
CSL Plasma
DCF Florida Department of Children and Families
Devereux
Discover After School
DoubleTree by Hilton at SeaWorld
Energy Air, Inc.
Exploria Resorts
FFVA Mutual
Florida Career College
Florida Technical College - Continuing Education
Florida United Methodist Children’s Home
Fun Spot America Theme Parks
GMS Connect
Goodwill Industries of Central FL, Inc.
H&A Farms FL Blueberry Growers & Packing Facility
HBI
HH Staffing Services
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS
Holler and Family Collection of Dealerships
Hospitality Staffing Solutions HHS
iHeartMedia
Lane Valente Industries, Inc.
Lincare Inc.
Loyal Source Government Services
Lugmo Corp - Transportation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Massey Services, Inc.
MEARS
Mellick Group LLC
Nationwide Construction Ventures
Norwegian Cruise Line -Hiring on the Spot
Nova Southeastern University
OATA
Opmax Support Services, LLC
Orange County Clerk of Courts
Orange County Corrections Dept.
Orange County Fire and Rescue
Orange County Public Schools
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Orlando Jobs
Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Oviedo Medical Research
PALMAS RESTAURANT GROUP
Papa John's Pizza -management & drivers
Perfection Architectural Systems, LLC
Primerica Financial Services
QDOBA
Reunion Resort
Salem Media Group Orlando
Seacoast Bank
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment
Second Harvest Culinary Training Center
Sipley The Best
Smart, Inc. - skilled trades
SOUTHERN HVAC
SP+
Spectrum –Customer Call Center Internet/Voice
STRAC Institute - Veterans Assembled Electronics
T.G. Lee Dairy
Terry's Electric
ThreatLocker
TRUSTCO BANK
Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company
UP Orlando
Vivint
Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin
Washington National
Waste Pro of Florida
Westgate Resorts / CFI Resorts Management
Westminster Communities of Florida
WindmarSolar
YMCA of Central Florirda
