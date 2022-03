Breaking News: In Orlando, on March 23, the Central Florida Job Fair to feature 96 hiring employers

Central Florida Job Fair, presented by the Central Florida Employment Council

Hiring is happening, the Central Florida Job Fair will feature 96 employers from around the Central Florida region offering thousands of jobs in a variety of industries. All job seekers are welcome!” — Paulette Weir

CASSELBERRY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Orlando, on Wednesday, March 23rd the Central Florida Job Fair to feature 96 hiring employers from around the Central Florida region offering thousands of jobs in a variety of industries. All job seekers are welcome to attend! Over 71% of attendees are now working after attending organizer's job fair in January! Dress Interview ready and bring copies of your resumes, hiring is happening on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 @ Indoors at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Halls in Orlando. Doors open from Noon until 4:00 PM.WHO: Central Florida Employment Council , CFECWHAT:Central Florida Job FairThis event will feature 96 companies in the fields of hospitality, healthcare, business services, transportation, customer service, education, construction, skilled trade, government, law enforcement and many more. Something for everyone! All job seekers are welcome to attend – free admission.WHERE:Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Halls, 4603 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808WHEN:Wednesday, March 23, 2022Doors Open from 12:00 PM -4:00 PMHOW:Free Admission & Parking, Professional Dress, Bring Plenty of Résumé copies. Register as a Job Seeker today , and then attend the Central Florida Job Fair on March 23rd!96 EMPLOYER LISTING:84 Lumber CompanyABM | Vehicle Services DivisionAdvanced Power Technologies a division of BGISAMAZONAmerican Management Services, Inc.Ava Mediterraegean - -Hiring on the SpotAventus HealthBankers LifeBluegreen Vacations OrlandoBoston Whaler Flagler BeachBreakthrough BehaviorBridges InternationalCareerSource Central FloridaCareMaxCentral Florida CommunitiesCenturion HealthChristian HELP Employment & Resource CenterCitrus Contracting, LLCCity of OrlandoClermont Police DepartmentClinCloud Clinical ResearchCNS HealthcareCSL PlasmaDCF Florida Department of Children and FamiliesDevereuxDiscover After SchoolDoubleTree by Hilton at SeaWorldEnergy Air, Inc.Exploria ResortsFFVA MutualFlorida Career CollegeFlorida Technical College - Continuing EducationFlorida United Methodist Children’s HomeFun Spot America Theme ParksGMS ConnectGoodwill Industries of Central FL, Inc.H&A Farms FL Blueberry Growers & Packing FacilityHBIHH Staffing ServicesHILTON GRAND VACATIONSHoller and Family Collection of DealershipsHospitality Staffing Solutions HHSiHeartMediaLane Valente Industries, Inc.Lincare Inc.Loyal Source Government ServicesLugmo Corp - TransportationMarriott Vacations WorldwideMassey Services, Inc.MEARSMellick Group LLCNationwide Construction VenturesNorwegian Cruise Line -Hiring on the SpotNova Southeastern UniversityOATAOpmax Support Services, LLCOrange County Clerk of CourtsOrange County Corrections Dept.Orange County Fire and RescueOrange County Public SchoolsOrange County Sheriff's OfficeOrlando JobsOsceola County Sheriff's OfficeOviedo Medical ResearchPALMAS RESTAURANT GROUPPapa John's Pizza -management & driversPerfection Architectural Systems, LLCPrimerica Financial ServicesQDOBAReunion ResortSalem Media Group OrlandoSeacoast BankSeaWorld Parks & EntertainmentSecond Harvest Culinary Training CenterSipley The BestSmart, Inc. - skilled tradesSOUTHERN HVACSP+Spectrum –Customer Call Center Internet/VoiceSTRAC Institute - Veterans Assembled ElectronicsT.G. Lee DairyTerry's ElectricThreatLockerTRUSTCO BANKUniversal Orlando ResortUniversal Property & Casualty Insurance CompanyUP OrlandoVivintWalt Disney WorldWalt Disney World Swan and DolphinWashington NationalWaste Pro of FloridaWestgate Resorts / CFI Resorts ManagementWestminster Communities of FloridaWindmarSolarYMCA of Central FlorirdaRegister as a Job Seeker today, and then attend the Central Florida Job Fair on March 23rd!