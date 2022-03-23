Springtime in Basilicata & Puglia: A Small Group Tour with Vitalia Tours

Matera (Basilicata), a UNESCO World Heritage site, at Sunset A scenic alleyway filled with flowers in Cisternino, Puglia Making Orecchiette in a pasta-making lesson

If you're looking for an off-the-beaten path Italian vacation, look no further than Vitalia Tours' small group tour to Basilicata & Puglia this May.

At Vitalia Tours, we focus on the experiential tour. We want our clients to discover their "personal" Italy through authentic experiences, introducing them to small farms, wineries, or local artisans.” — Catherine Bruno

Experience the best of Italy's undiscovered south on this unique small group tour with Vitalia Tours. From the ancient towns of Matera and Alberobello to the stunning coastal villages of Polignano a Mare and Gallipoli, you'll see why these regions are one of Italy's last secrets. With a maximum group size of only 6-12 guests, this is your chance to explore unspoiled Italy on an 11-day escorted tour. Highlights include cooking lessons, pasta making, wine tastings, visits to artisans, and guided visits to some of Puglia and Basilicata's most beautiful towns and villages.

Tour: Untouched Italy: Basilicata & Puglia

Dates: May 3-13, 2022

Trip length: 11 Days/10 Nights

Group size: 6-12 guests maximum

Some highlights of the tour include:

• 7 nights in Basilicata in a quaint agriturismo

• 3 nights in Puglia in a typical masseria

• Most meals included

• Private guided walking tour of Matera

• Visit to a "ghost town" in Basilicata

• See the 'Trulli' of Alberobello

• Several wine tasting experiences in both regions

• Walking tour of Lecce

• Visit to an olive oil farm with tasting

• Private cooking lesson (pasta and focaccia making!)

• Mozzarella & Burrata cheese making lesson

• Shop at local markets

• Watch local artisan demonstrations

• English speaking guides

The small group size of this tour ensures a more personalized, intimate experience. You'll have the opportunity to visit some of the less-frequented places in Basilicata and Puglia, experiencing rural Italy at its best, learning about its fascinating history and culture, while tasting incredible food and wine along the way. Guests will be staying in small, boutique accommodations, and most meals will be taken together at local farms, or family-run restaurants with the focus being on delicious, traditional food cooked with simple, fresh ingredients that best represents these two unique regions. In between daily adventures and excursions, you'll have time to explore and shop in quaint villages or sit back, relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

If you're looking for an intimate, boutique tour company that will take you off the beaten path in Italy, Vitalia Tours is a great option. With small group sizes and a wealth of experience, Vitalia Tours offers unique, escorted small group tours that showcase the best of Italy. From incredible food and wine experiences to visits to artisanal workshops and fascinating historical sites, Vitalia Tours will show you an authentic side of Italy that you won't find anywhere else. What's more, Vitalia Tours is passionate about Italy and its culture, history, and people. They believe that experiencing Italy firsthand is the best way to truly understand and appreciate this amazing country.

For more information or to book your spot, visit www.vitaliatours.com or send an inquiry to info@vitaliatours.com