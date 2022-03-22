The most beautiful landscapes of the world in live

Submit Release
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Hungarian company, WebGarden, helps to introduce the most beautiful, undiscovered tourist destinations to the world.
As part of the SkyDreamCam by WebGarden service, the Hungarian company installs webcams in the most beautiful parts of the world and shares the view with the world in live video. With its unique marketing solution, it delivers live videos to those who want to travel, so they can get in the mood for visiting an undiscovered gem.

They help to get to know less-known countries

In addition, the service presented in the Hungarian Pavilion of the Expo2020 - Dubai World Exhibition and several international exhibitions is offered free of charge to hotels for the first year, and ten-ten cameras, lifetime operation and marketing are available, too, free of charge to tourism authorities worldwide.

How does the system work and what is it good for?

In addition to the live camera solution operated from the buildings with fixed internet and electricity, live cameras with solar panel and mobile internet will be installed in special, unspoilt locations, in truly untouched nature.

Experience has shown that a webcam can bring thousands of visitors a month to a hotel’s or tourist authority’s website where the live video is embedded.

In addition, the service includes a daily time-lapse that can be viewed and downloaded, which is very popular on social network sites.

However, cameras can be used for more than just marketing purposes. In Ghana, for example, as a result of the recent negotiations, animals of the National Parks will be shown via solar panel cameras soon, which, in addition to being viewed on the national park’s website, will be made available for download by SkyDreamCam by WebGarden for educational and scientific purposes.

Promoting tourism of the countries through the strength of the community

Endre Kodolányi, director of WebGarden, said that the service cannot only be ordered by hotels and tourism authorities. Anyone, who believes they live in a place with an exceptionally nice view of a tourist attraction from the balcony or rooftop, can sign up at skydream.cam. In this case, the company will install a camera there for free and thus, together with the vendor of the venue, help the marketing of the given country.

