Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Harford County

March 19, 2022

(ABERDEEN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Harford County

At about 10 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Route 22 (Churchville Road) at Technology Drive in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 22. At the same time, a Honda Pilot, driven by James Grace Jr., 28, of Street, Maryland, was traveling east on Route 22.

According to a preliminary investigation, for unknown reasons, the Honda crossed over to the westbound lane and crashed head-on into the motorcycle. A Hyundai Elentra, which was traveling behind the motorcycle, then crashed into both vehicles. The driver of the motorcycle, Zackary Michael Victor Perrone, 31, of Bel Air, Maryland, was ejected and landed on the Hyundai.

All three vehicles caught fire. Perrone was declared deceased at the scene. Route 22 west was closed for about four hours after the crash.

Grace was transported to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack before being released to a family member. No charges have been filed at this time. The Maryland State Police Crash Team will complete the investigation before turning their findings over to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide what charges may be filed in this case.

The case remains under investigation…

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov