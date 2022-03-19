Arrest Made in a Carjacking Offense: 100 Block of Tennessee Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the 100 block of Tennessee Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:31 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

