Frank Cogliano Releases Debut Full Length LP "Computers of the World" on Digital and Limited Edition Vinyl
Film and TV Composer Frank Cogliano (HBO Max, Showtime) has released his debut full length LP "Computers of the World", available on digital and limited vinyl
Computers of the World is my first debut LP and I am so excited to release it on limited edition vinyl”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Cogliano (HBO Max, Showtime) has released his tour-de-force electronic music album "Computers of the World". Composed and recorded before the pandemic shutdown in the United States, Frank Cogliano produced this eclectic genre-jumping mixtape that confirms his status as a shape-shifting master of sonic manipulation. Frank Cogliano has had viral success with his analog video art, which he has released as an art project on his Instagram, attracting a cult following. The album is available on all digital platforms, as well as on limited edition vinyl available from the Official Frank Cogliano Store. "Computers of the World" is worth a listen to fans of experimental ambient electronic music, and would fit right in alongside classic releases from Boards of Canada, Aphex Twin and Tycho. Frank Cogliano is also a film and TV composer with credits ranging from HBO Max, Netflix, and Showtime, to Oscar-Winning films. He is multi-instrumentalist, playing all the instruments as well as mixing and producing the album. It is released by Indie label IDDA Records and is available in record stores across the country. Recent adds to rotation on the following radio stations: WESS, Radio UTD, WLAS, KMET, WAYN, KSXM, KNNN, KBLT, KTRU, KVCU, KGLT, WSUW, WDWN, WCNI, WODU, WUDR, WRHU, WRRG, KFAI, Radio Phoenix, and more
— Frank Cogliano
4500+ monthly Spotify listeners, and many adds to Spotify and Apple Music curated playlists
Track Listing:
Release Date: February 22, 2022
Genre: Electronic
Format: Digital Download, Vinyl LP
Track List:
01 Cave
02 Downtown
03 Helicopter Vacuum
04 Brainscape
05 Salsa Foot
06 Sheets to the Wind
07 Pet Ghost
08 Peace 2
09 Light
10 Images
11 Evelyn Horne
12 Next Day
13 Armada
14 Other Days
15 Voices
16 Spiral
17 Peace 1
Alan Lieberman
FILMSCORE PR
+1 774-238-2833
email us here
Computers of the World Composer Frank Cogliano frankcomposer Instagram