Frank Cogliano Releases Debut Full Length LP "Computers of the World" on Digital and Limited Edition Vinyl

Frank Cogliano Computers of the World Album Cover Frank Cogliano, music producer and composer based in Brooklyn, New York Composer Frank Cogliano kneeling in the middle of Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn

Film and TV Composer Frank Cogliano (HBO Max, Showtime) has released his debut full length LP "Computers of the World", available on digital and limited vinyl

Computers of the World is my first debut LP and I am so excited to release it on limited edition vinyl” — Frank Cogliano

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Cogliano (HBO Max, Showtime) has released his tour-de-force electronic music album "Computers of the World". Composed and recorded before the pandemic shutdown in the United States, Frank Cogliano produced this eclectic genre-jumping mixtape that confirms his status as a shape-shifting master of sonic manipulation. Frank Cogliano has had viral success with his analog video art, which he has released as an art project on his Instagram , attracting a cult following. The album is available on all digital platforms, as well as on limited edition vinyl available from the Official Frank Cogliano Store . "Computers of the World" is worth a listen to fans of experimental ambient electronic music, and would fit right in alongside classic releases from Boards of Canada, Aphex Twin and Tycho. Frank Cogliano is also a film and TV composer with credits ranging from HBO Max, Netflix, and Showtime, to Oscar-Winning films. He is multi-instrumentalist, playing all the instruments as well as mixing and producing the album. It is released by Indie label IDDA Records and is available in record stores across the country. Recent adds to rotation on the following radio stations: WESS, Radio UTD, WLAS, KMET, WAYN, KSXM, KNNN, KBLT, KTRU, KVCU, KGLT, WSUW, WDWN, WCNI, WODU, WUDR, WRHU, WRRG, KFAI, Radio Phoenix, and more4500+ monthly Spotify listeners, and many adds to Spotify and Apple Music curated playlistsTrack Listing:Release Date: February 22, 2022Genre: ElectronicFormat: Digital Download, Vinyl LPTrack List:01 Cave02 Downtown03 Helicopter Vacuum04 Brainscape05 Salsa Foot06 Sheets to the Wind07 Pet Ghost08 Peace 209 Light10 Images11 Evelyn Horne12 Next Day13 Armada14 Other Days15 Voices16 Spiral17 Peace 1

Computers of the World Composer Frank Cogliano frankcomposer Instagram