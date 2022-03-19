SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON'S MESSAGE FOR THE 1ST YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF 1SAMBAYAN

March 18, 2022

On the occasion of the first anniversary of 1Sambayan, I am happy to congratulate 1Sambayan for their effort at providing renewal and change for our country based on the selection of qualified people who will finally awaken the people from their complacency, from their apathy and passivity.

It is so important that we get our people involved and today, I see a phenomenon happening when young people feel that they are no longer excluded, but they feel that they now have a voice that can provide change for our country.

I hope that in the future, we can all join to make sure that the effort and change become a total effort by the entire nation so finally push ourselves into being respected once again in the family of nations.

Congratulations!