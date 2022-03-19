Seed Processing Market Size To Witness Huge Revenue and Growth Revenue Acceleration by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield is driving global seed processing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seed Processing Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Seed Processing industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Seed Processing market along with crucial statistical data about the Seed Processing market.

The seed processing market size reached USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of seed processing methods in order to meet rising demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector. High moisture content in seeds requires use of seed processing in order to dry seeds to obtain a safe moisture level. Rising need to remove undesirable materials, unwanted seeds of other crops, and deteriorated or damaged seeds has been boosting demand for seed processing and conditioning globally.

These methods also help improve agricultural productivity. Processors are increasingly utilizing seed processing methods to reduce heterogeneity in seeds caused by variability of the soil in terms of its chemical, physical, and biological properties. Growing awareness among farmers regarding enhanced seed processing methods is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Seed Processing market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Seed Processing market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Seed Processing market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Seed Processing business sphere.

Some Key Highlights In The Report

• In July 2020, Bayer entered into a partnership with Prospera Technologies Inc., which is a leading company in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics specialized in machine learning. Bayer aims to develop integrated digital solutions for greenhouse vegetable growers with the help of Prospera Technologies.



• The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. High-quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained by using seed processing methods. This factor is driving the use of seed processing methods for production of cereals and grains.

• Seed treatment segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to improve germination of seeds and to increase agricultural productivity and yield are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Key market players include Bayer Cropscience, Lanxess, BASF, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, Incotec, Clariant, CIMBRIA, and Sensient Technologies

Emergen Research has segmented the global seed processing market on the basis of crop type, processing type, equipment, and region as follows:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Cereals & Grains

• Vegetables

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Seed Coating Material

• Seed Treatment

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Gravity Separators

• Cleaners

• Graders

• Seed Treatment

• De-stoners

• Dryers

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. BENELUX

7. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Rest of MEA



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Seed Processing Report:

• Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

• The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Seed Processing Market

• Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

• In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

• Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Seed Processing Market

• Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

• Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Seed Processing Market

