Gregg Marcel Dixon Announces Congressional Run
Dixon looks to “Repair Black America To Fix America”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning educator and advocate of racial equality, Gregg Marcel Dixon proudly announced his Congressional run on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. He officially became a candidate for South Carolina's U.S. Congressional District 6. After a lot of time and effort , the South Carolina state legislators finally approved redistricting of the county's map which allowed strategy to begin. Mr. Dixon plans to be the first true Reparationist to sit in Congress and champion the causes of those in South Carolina's Low Country.
From a very young age, Mr. Dixon has been aware of racial discrimination across the country. As per a study, the anti-black mindset of White Americans has cost the United States sixteen trillion dollars. When slavery ended in 1865, the Black Americans owned nearly 0.5% of the total wealth of America. Today, the Black community accounts for 15% of the United States population , but own only 3% of the entire United States wealth. About his own district , he says, “Combined data and research has reported South Carolina District Six as the 6th POOREST in the United States out of 435 districts total and we, its black residents, are the poorest, as we are throughout the nation. Somehow, we have come to think of this as normal but it is not normal, nor is it acceptable, I am running because we deserve better, and repairing Black America will fix all of America because until we all stand, we all have fallen.”
Born in Georgia, Gregg Marcel Dixon now lives in Jasper County and now works as a public school teacher. He has been a popular teacher among his students. He has gained a lot of recognition for his contributions as a teacher. The Congressional candidate has planned a tour to engage with local HBCU student governments, fraternities/sororities and alumni association’s in particular at Benedict College, Allen University, South Carolina State University, and Claflin University of Columbia and Orangeburg to bring awareness to his campaign and to educate on the importance of voter registration. For volunteers or more information on his ‘Meet and Greet’, visit www.marcelforcongress.com.
Mr. Pratt
Committee To Elect Gregg Marcel Dixon
+1 562-310-6799
oz@oppboxing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter