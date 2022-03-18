RUSSIA, March 18 - The participants reviewed priority areas of cooperation for developing the national economies of the CIS countries.

Alexei Overchuk attends the 93rd session of the CIS Economic Council

The participants discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation between the CIS countries. They focused on the draft agreement on free trade in services and investment by the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The agreement is designed to promote a free trade zone and facilitate growth in the national economies of the CIS countries.

The participants reviewed the draft plan for priority measures on implementing the strategy to ensure information security in the CIS member states up to 2030. The plan includes a package of measures to implement coordinated approaches to ensuring information security. It is aimed at creating a systematic foundation for specifying and improving government policy on information security and creating conditions for drafting information security measures.

The participants also approved a draft protocol on amendments to the 3 November 1995 agreement on creating a common science and technology space in the CIS countries.

They listened to a report on the activities of the Interstate Council for Space in 2020-2021. The main areas of cooperation in space include remote probes of the Earth’s surface from space; positioning, navigation and time services; monitoring of the anthropogenic pollution of circumterraneous space and other missions linked with space facilities and infrastructure.

They endorsed a package of measures aimed at developing chemical engineering capability in the CIS countries up to 2030. This is aimed at strengthening cooperation in developing, producing and purchasing chemical processing equipment with a view to meeting the increasing demand for this equipment in the CIS countries and gaining advantages for becoming competitive in external markets.

The participants analysed information on the activities of the Intergovernmental Council for the Timber Industry and Forestry in 2017-2021. This information included the main areas of cooperation between government bodies on forest management and the forest industry in the CIS, including measures to combat cross-border fires, illegal logging, pests and forest diseases.

The Council members approved a draft agreement on exchanging biological materials aimed at expanding and deepening cooperation between veterinary services in the CIS countries.

The participants agreed to hold the 94th meeting of the CIS Economic Council on June 10, 2022 in Nur-Sultan (Republic of Kazakhstan).