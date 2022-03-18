Submit Release
News Search

There were 110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,105 in the last 365 days.

SB1054 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-18

WISCONSIN, March 18 - An Act to create 93.95, 93.96, 196.025 (8) and 196.025 (9) of the statutes; Relating to: the measurement of carbon emissions and carbon emission offset transactions related to animal agriculture operators, renewable natural gas and energy produced at animal agriculture facilities, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
3/18/2022 Sen. Fiscal estimate received  
3/15/2022 Sen. Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1 895

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1054

You just read:

SB1054 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.