SB1054 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-18
WISCONSIN, March 18 - An Act to create 93.95, 93.96, 196.025 (8) and 196.025 (9) of the statutes; Relating to: the measurement of carbon emissions and carbon emission offset transactions related to animal agriculture operators, renewable natural gas and energy produced at animal agriculture facilities, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/18/2022 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Sen.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|895
