Route 910 Gibsonia Road Lane Restrictions Next Week in West Deer

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) in West Deer Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday, March 21-23 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 910 between Middle Road and Oak Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews install roadway pavement markings. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Allison Park Contractors will perform the work.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

