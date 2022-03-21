23rd Annual Prestigious Call Center Customer Service Industry Awards Announcement
SQM Group is excited to share that their 2021 Call Center Customer Service Industry award winners have been announced on their website.
SQM Group is excited to share that their 2021 Call Center Customer Service Industry award winners have been announced on their website!”COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQM Group is excited to share that their 2021 Call Center Customer Service Industry Award winners have been announced on their website.
— Mike Desmarais
Since 1998, SQM Group’s Call Center Customer Service Industry Awards have recognized top-performing call centers and employees for first call resolution, customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction and best practices. These awards are based on measuring, benchmarking, and tracking over 500 leading North American call centers on an annual basis. SQM conducts over 1 million surveys with customers who have called a call center and over 25,000 surveys annually with employees who work in call centers.
SQM’s clients use mySQM™ FCR Insights Software, a customer service management software that is specifically built for call centers and designed to measure, track, benchmark, and improve first call resolution, customer service, quality assurance, and employee experience. Using this portal, call centers and individual agents can become world-class certified through the use of Voice of the Customer (VoC) surveys which let the customer be the judge of the service they received. This software encompasses six Core Standard Features and six Personalized Intelligence™ Features. SQM is currently offering a Free Demo of their software for call centers looking to improve their performance and for the chance at winning a Call Center Customer Service Industry Award in upcoming awards seasons.
SQM’s awards are considered the gold standard of achievement within the call center industry and being recognized in the annual awards ceremony is an incredible opportunity for call centers across North America. SQM’s awards program recognizes call centers, leaders, supervisors, and agents who have performed at the world-class level for customer service.
SQM would like to recognize the following Call Center Customer Service Industry Award Winners for 2021:
Call Center of the Year Winner: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Criteria used for Call Center of the Year are based on having the highest combined customer FCR and employee overall very satisfied (top box response) rating.
Best Performing Small - to Mid-Sized Call Center Award: Highmark (Federal Employee Program)
Criteria used for Best Performing Small- to Mid-Sized Call Center (between 25 to 99 agents) are based on having the highest combined customer FCR and employee overall very satisfied (top box response) rating.
For a full listing of award winners and finalists prior to the awards ceremony, visit SQM’s Award Winners page. To find out who won the Agent CX Improvement awards, Supervisor of the Year, Agent of the year, and many other awards join SQM for their 23rd annual awards ceremony virtually on May 19, 2022.
SQM Group Marketing Team
SQM Group Inc.
marketing@sqmgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other