Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub Responds to U.S. Department of Energy Request for Information

SANTA FE – Today, the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub Memorandum of Understanding States and the “Collaboratory” submitted a join response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Request for Information (RFI) on the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Implementation Strategy. The response can be found here.

The submission was a collective effort between the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, led by the “Collaboratory.” The Collaboratory was formally chartered in 2007 as the Colorado Energy Research Collaboratory, and has been expanded in recent months to all four states; the expanded organization is now in the charter process. The multi-state Collaboratory consists of leading research institutions in the four states who work together on science and technology related to hydrogen and other energy and environmental topics.

The RFI seeks input from responders on the regional clean hydrogen hub provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how the DOE should develop the overall Funding Opportunity Announcement solicitation process, structure and implementation strategy. The WISHH responses highlight the key attributes that will contribute to a successful hydrogen hub implementation effort, all of which these four states are uniquely situated to provide as part of their collective effort.

The state energy leaders of the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub include Thom Carter, Energy Advisor to Governor Cox of Utah; Randall Luthi, Chief Energy Advisor to Governor Gordon of Wyoming; Will Toor, Executive Director of the Colorado Energy Office; Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary of the New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department; and James Kenney, Secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department.

