On media request for vice-presidential aspirant Kiko Pangilinan's statement on 54th year of Jabidah Massacre:

"The killing of our Moro brothers in the Jabidah Massacre during the Marcos regime is a tragic part of our national narrative that we must never forget.

We revisit their sacrifices today in recognition of the suffering that they went through. We cannot undo the wrongdoing of the past, but we have the duty to ensure that this does not happen again.

Nakakalungkot na sumisigaw pa rin ng hustisya ang ating mga kababayan sa pangyayari.

Habang hindi natin mapipilit ang paghingi ng kapatawaran mula sa mga duguan ang kamay, nasa atin ang pagsisiguro na ang mga taong ilalagay sa posisyon ay may pinakamataas na pagpapahalaga sa buhay at karapatan ng ating mga kababayan, anuman ang relihiyon, paniniwala, o lahi.

Hindi kailanman dapat maging polisiya ng pamahalaan ang mass murder, karahasan o digmaan."