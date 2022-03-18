Council President Albornoz will Hold a Media Availability on March 21 at 11:30 a.m. to Discuss the Council’s Upcoming Work on the County’s FY 2023 Operating Budget

MARYLAND, March 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 18, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2022—On Monday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will host a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Albornoz will provide a few highlights on upcoming legislation and the Council’s forthcoming work on the County’s FY 2023 Operating Budget. He will also discuss an upcoming event he will be hosting with Councilmember Hans Rimer and the County Department of Recreation. This event will highlight Bill 6-22 and the special appropriation to fund girl sports programs, which were both recently introduced at the Council.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10:30 a.m. on March 21 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

