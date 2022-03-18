MCPS Anti-Racist Audit and the Naturally Latinos Conference will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” today at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, March 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 18, 2022

The Montgomery County Commission for Women’s Girl Power Contest will also be a topic of discussion in this week’s edition

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Edvin Hernández, equity training specialist at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); Serenella Linares, adult education director and Naturally Latinos Conference co-chair; Denisse Guitarra, Maryland Conservation advocate; Isabel Argoti, member of the Montgomery County Commission of Women; Dr. Paola Fernán-Zegarra, acting senior manager for Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative. The show will air today at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

To help address racial barriers, Montgomery County Public Schools is conducting an anti-racist audit among the student body, personnel, parents and guardians. The audit is a comprehensive and district-wide review of MCPS’ practices and policies. Edvin Hernández, equity training specialist will discuss the importance of participating in the audit available in seven languages. A final report will be shared with the entire community. The results will help create strategies and accountability measures to make MCPS more inclusive and anti-racist school district. The deadline to submit the survey is March 31.

Furthermore, the fourth Naturally Latinos Conference will be taking place from March 22-26. Serenella Linares and Denisse Guitarra will discuss the importance of participating in this hybrid event that will highlight the resilience, culture and professionalism of all Latinos. Council President Gabriel Albornoz, who also serves as the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, will be one of the guest speakers at the in-person conference taking place in Silver Spring. Bilingual interpretation will be available throughout the conference.

Moreover, we will continue the show with a discussion of the Girl Power Contest. In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Montgomery County Commission for Women invites residents ages five and older to submit a short story, poem, or drawing that addresses how history has been made with the United States electing its first ever female vice president. Isabel Argoti will discuss the rules of the girl power contest and its deadline. All contest winners will be featured in Commission for Women social media and will receive a swag bag.

The month of March marks the two-year anniversary of the U.S., Maryland and Montgomery County battling COVID-19. Doctor Paola Fernán-Zegarra, acting senior manager for Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative, (LHI) will highlight the work that has been done in this health crisis by Salud y Bienestar. This initiative was spearheaded by Councilmember Nancy Navarro and Council President Gabriel Albornoz. The Latino Health Initiative includes a variety of programs designated to improve the health and well-being of the Latino community of Montgomery County. As a result, Latino vaccination rates are one of the highest in the nation, receiving the recognition of The White House.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #

Release ID: 22-122 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Marcela Rodriguez 240-777-7807