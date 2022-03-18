Submit Release
Equator Announces Rebate on their Spring color Yellow All-in-One Washer Dryer

The rebate plan will see Equator Advanced Appliances offer customers a $100 check when they purchase the Yellow EZ 5500 CV machine

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances is pleased to announce that, for a limited time, it is giving away $100 checks with the purchase of its Yellow Super Combo Washer Dryer EZ 5500 CV. The special promotion is designed to provide people with an incentive to buy the Spring color and will run through the end of April or until inventory lasts. Equator has a reputation for making life easy for Americans, and this campaign aims to keep that reputation intact by reaching out to new customers.

The Equator Yellow Super Combo Washer & Dryer EZ 5500 CV comes with a capacity of 18 lbs, and a washing machine dryer combo can wash and dry automatically in a single unit. This advanced machine uses sensors to measure the correct water for a wash load and will heat dry for the optimum time without any waste of energy. It is the only washer dryer combo in the world that offers an optional vented or condensing dryer that can be changed according to the season at the touch of a button.

The Yellow Super Combo Washer & Dryer EZ 5500 CV is the latest Equator’s lineup and features new Sanitize, Allergen, Quiet, and Winterize programs. The all-in-one washer dryer combo features a color-coded, intuitive control panel with a fully automated, simple 2-step operation. Furthermore, the Yellow Super Combo Washer & Dryer EZ 5500 CV allows homes and individuals to give their laundry rooms a facelift with its bright, vibrant color and superb functionalities.
Backed by Equator’s full one year warranty the Combo Washer-Dryer is available starting at $1599 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others.

To obtain the rebate, customers are expected to email the proof of their purchase to Equator in order to redeem the offer.

About Equator Advanced Appliances
Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its residential product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured in Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. They have received numerous awards including Adex Platinum, Cedia, Housewares Global Innovation and TecHome Brilliance. Now commencing its 32nd year, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more information , visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

Nick Mathews
Equator Advanced Appliances
+ +1 713-589-2123
nick@equatorappliances.com

