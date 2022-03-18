DHEC Partners with Goodwill for Community COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities in Upstate and Midlands

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics in these two areas over the course of nine weeks. Vaccinations will be administered by DHEC vendor Tour Health and provided during store hours at the various locations.

“This is a great opportunity for South Carolinians who have not yet received their initial COVID-19 vaccination, and for those who need to get their booster shot,” said Clayton Ingram, DHEC’s Public Health Information Coordinator. “We appreciate Goodwill for opening their doors, and we encourage residents to find a location nearby so they can get a life-saving vaccination.”

Each location will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccine brands, as well as pediatric doses for ages 5-11. Those interested can view the list of stores and availability below.

“At Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, it always goes back to the people we serve, their needs, and how we can empower them through education and job training programs,” said Rachel Putman, Vice President of Mission and People. “Through this collaboration with DHEC and Tour Health, we are proud to further extend goodwill to our neighbors throughout our state and help in providing accessible vaccination opportunities for those who make that choice.”

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 5 and up are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for eligible populations.

Goodwill COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities All of the Goodwill sites will be operating Monday through Friday from 10am-3pm. These sites will be offering Pfizer, Pfizer Pediatric, Moderna, and Janssen (J & J). For more information, call 888-918-2297.

Week 1 (3/28-4/1) Week 4 (4/18-4/22)

Mobile 1 - Union 13: 441 N. Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379

Mobile 2 – Gaffney 15: 1307 W. Floyd Butler Blvd, Gaffney, SC 29340

Mobile 3 – Seneca 11: 1616 Sandifer Blvd., Seneca, SC 29678

Mobile 4 – Traveler’s Rest 25: 1 Krieger Dr.,Travelers Rest ,SC 29690

Mobile 7 – Batesburg 55: 218 West Columbia Ave, Batesburg, SC 29006

Mobile 8 – Hardscrabble 59: 111 Highland Center Drive, Columbia, SC 29203

Mobile 9 – Camden 72: 1671 Springdale Dr, Suite 1A, Camden, SC 29020

Week 2 (4/4-4/8) Week 5 (4/25-4/29)

Mobile 1 – Greenwood 73: 1306 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood, SC 29649

Mobile 2 – Woodruff 17: 1902 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Mobile 3 – Spartanburg 5: 1300 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Mobile 4 – Augusta Rd 2: 3214-B Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605

Mobile 5 – Boiling Springs 22: 3585 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Mobile 6 – Pendleton 20: 7709 Highway 76, Pendleton, SC 29670

Mobile 7 – Garners Ferry 52: 6642 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209

Mobile 8 – Decker 53: 2744 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206

Mobile 9 – Two Notch 54: 9630 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Week 3 (4/11-4/15) Week 6 (5/2-5/6)

Mobile 1 – N Pleasantburg 8: 2550 N. Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609

Mobile 2 – Saco Lowell 12: 811 Saco Lowell Rd, Easley, SC 29640

Mobile 3 – Moonville 26: 7861 Augusta Road Piedmont, SC 29673

Mobile 4 – Sulfer Springs 14: 412-B Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville, SC 29617

Mobile 5 – Pelzer 27: 297 SC- 20 Pelzer, SC 29669

Mobile 6 – Simpsonville 10: 915 South St, Unit N, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Mobile 7 – St Andrews 50: 555 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210

Mobile 8 – White Knoll 57: 118 Knoll Station Dr, Lexington, SC 29072

Mobile 9 – Lexington 74: 4708 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Mobile 10 – Newberry 70: 1925 Wilson Road, Newberry, SC 29108

