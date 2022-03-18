DHEC Partners with Goodwill for Community COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities in Upstate and Midlands
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 18, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics in these two areas over the course of nine weeks. Vaccinations will be administered by DHEC vendor Tour Health and provided during store hours at the various locations.
“This is a great opportunity for South Carolinians who have not yet received their initial COVID-19 vaccination, and for those who need to get their booster shot,” said Clayton Ingram, DHEC’s Public Health Information Coordinator. “We appreciate Goodwill for opening their doors, and we encourage residents to find a location nearby so they can get a life-saving vaccination.”
Each location will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccine brands, as well as pediatric doses for ages 5-11. Those interested can view the list of stores and availability below.
“At Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, it always goes back to the people we serve, their needs, and how we can empower them through education and job training programs,” said Rachel Putman, Vice President of Mission and People. “Through this collaboration with DHEC and Tour Health, we are proud to further extend goodwill to our neighbors throughout our state and help in providing accessible vaccination opportunities for those who make that choice.”
Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 5 and up are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for eligible populations.
Goodwill COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities All of the Goodwill sites will be operating Monday through Friday from 10am-3pm. These sites will be offering Pfizer, Pfizer Pediatric, Moderna, and Janssen (J & J). For more information, call 888-918-2297.
Week 1 (3/28-4/1) Week 4 (4/18-4/22)
- Mobile 1 - Union 13: 441 N. Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379
- Mobile 2 – Gaffney 15: 1307 W. Floyd Butler Blvd, Gaffney, SC 29340
- Mobile 3 – Seneca 11: 1616 Sandifer Blvd., Seneca, SC 29678
- Mobile 4 – Traveler’s Rest 25: 1 Krieger Dr.,Travelers Rest ,SC 29690
- Mobile 7 – Batesburg 55: 218 West Columbia Ave, Batesburg, SC 29006
- Mobile 8 – Hardscrabble 59: 111 Highland Center Drive, Columbia, SC 29203
- Mobile 9 – Camden 72: 1671 Springdale Dr, Suite 1A, Camden, SC 29020
Week 2 (4/4-4/8) Week 5 (4/25-4/29)
- Mobile 1 – Greenwood 73: 1306 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood, SC 29649
- Mobile 2 – Woodruff 17: 1902 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
- Mobile 3 – Spartanburg 5: 1300 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303
- Mobile 4 – Augusta Rd 2: 3214-B Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605
- Mobile 5 – Boiling Springs 22: 3585 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316
- Mobile 6 – Pendleton 20: 7709 Highway 76, Pendleton, SC 29670
- Mobile 7 – Garners Ferry 52: 6642 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209
- Mobile 8 – Decker 53: 2744 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206
- Mobile 9 – Two Notch 54: 9630 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223
Week 3 (4/11-4/15) Week 6 (5/2-5/6)
- Mobile 1 – N Pleasantburg 8: 2550 N. Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609
- Mobile 2 – Saco Lowell 12: 811 Saco Lowell Rd, Easley, SC 29640
- Mobile 3 – Moonville 26: 7861 Augusta Road Piedmont, SC 29673
- Mobile 4 – Sulfer Springs 14: 412-B Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville, SC 29617
- Mobile 5 – Pelzer 27: 297 SC- 20 Pelzer, SC 29669
- Mobile 6 – Simpsonville 10: 915 South St, Unit N, Simpsonville, SC 29681
- Mobile 7 – St Andrews 50: 555 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210
- Mobile 8 – White Knoll 57: 118 Knoll Station Dr, Lexington, SC 29072
- Mobile 9 – Lexington 74: 4708 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072
- Mobile 10 – Newberry 70: 1925 Wilson Road, Newberry, SC 29108
Helpful Resources
###