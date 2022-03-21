ICANN accredited Registrar Secura provides .Au Domains for Companies at USA and UK

Skyline of Sydney - one of Australia's metropoles Modern architecture of Sydney's opera house is symbol for a modern Australia The new .au domain is shorter and more memorable

Australia introduces short .au Domains

Companies from the USA and UK can get now .au domains without a registered company in Australia. They could use their existing websites with the new .au domain and will be listed at Google.com.au.” — H.Oswald

COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICANN accredited Registrar Secura announces today, that the company accepts pre-registrations of the new .au domains at the company's website https://www.domainregistry.de/au-domain.html.

From March 24 there are short au-Domains like yourcompany.au. The difference to com.au-Domains: Companies from abroad only need to prove a relationship to Australia to get yourcompany.au and no longer need to own a registered company or trademark in Australia.

This is a great chance for companies from US and UK: SEO experts say that Google.com.au and Australian search engines prefer websites with au-Domains. Companies from the USA and UK - and also from other countries - can get now au-Domains without a registered company in Australia. They could build or use their existing websites with the new au-Domain and will be listed at Google.com.au.

The Australian registry recently announced that a new domain namespace for short au-Domains will be available on March 24, 2022. With this new extension, companies from the USA and UK may register their domain names right before .au, for example: mycompany.au or newdomain.au.

What is the advantage of short au-Domain?

The new .au namespace is shorter, clearer and more memorable. Domain names represent the business of companies on the Internet, they are often the first place a customer looks, and they can be a valuable asset to the business and brand identity. The new au-Domains will also be available to more businesses than ever before.

Who can apply?

Anyone with an Australian presence or a relationship to Australia can register. The eligibility criteria are more relaxed than those for .com.au or .org.au, which have specific award criteria. This means that a wider range of domain names is available to a broader group of applicants.

If a company already owns a .com.au namespace (e.g. yourcompany.com.au), it can claim priority for the direct equivalent of the current domain name( e.g. yourcompany.au ) during the first six months from March 24, 2022 - known as the priority award period. This means that the equivalent short au-Domain name will be reserved and will not be available to the public during the priority period, giving the current holder the first chance to register.

If more than one person is eligible to register the short au-Domain (e.g., one person owns .com.au and another owns .net.au), a conflict arises and priority for registration is determined by the earliest date of domain creation - before February 4, 2018 (Category 1 - first priority) or after February 4, 2018 (Category 2 - second priority). If a conflict remains (for example, if there are two Category 1 applicants), the parties must resolve it through agreement or negotiation.

ICANN accredited Registrar Secura assists to companies, which want to secure their names at .au. Secura recommends that domain owners check that the details of their current domain name registration at .com.au are up-to-date, especially if the users wish to claim priority for the direct .au namespace.

The content of this article is intended as a general guide on this topic. With respect to specific circumstances, interested companies should seek expert advice at ICANN accredited registrar Secura.

Hans-Peter Oswald

https://www.domainregistry.de/au-domain.html