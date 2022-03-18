Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Stephens, Scott Stryker, and Stephanie Wardein and the reappointment of Sarah Glassner to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council.

Michael Stephens

Stephens, of Umatilla, is the Senior Vice President for United Southern Bank. He is currently the Chairman of both the Trails Committee of Lake 100 and Friends of Lake County Trails. In 2020, he was awarded the Florida Bicycle Association’s Trails Promoter of the Year Award and the Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award for his leadership in advocating for Lake County Trails. Stephens earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University.

Scott Stryker

Stryker, of Estero, is the Director of Membership and Communications for the National Association for the Self-Employed. He is an active member of the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinating Committee. Stryker earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy and legal studies from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Stephanie Wardein

Wardein, of Babcock Ranch, is the Director of Community Affairs for Lee Health. She is very active in her community, serving as Chairman of the American Heart Association and Tobacco Free Lee County as well as Chair-Elect of the Lee Association of Remarkable Citizens. Wardein earned her bachelor’s degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and her master’s degree from Ave Maria University.

Sarrah Glassner

Glassner, of Tallahassee, is the Deputy Executive Director of Administration for the Florida Sheriff’s Association. She is currently a member of the Village Square and a graduate of the Chief Executive Seminar class 51. Glassner earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master’s in criminology from Florida State University.

