Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,115 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Stephens, Scott Stryker, and Stephanie Wardein and the reappointment of Sarah Glassner to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council.

Michael Stephens

Stephens, of Umatilla, is the Senior Vice President for United Southern Bank. He is currently the Chairman of both the Trails Committee of Lake 100 and Friends of Lake County Trails. In 2020, he was awarded the Florida Bicycle Association’s Trails Promoter of the Year Award and the Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award for his leadership in advocating for Lake County Trails. Stephens earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University.

Scott Stryker

Stryker, of Estero, is the Director of Membership and Communications for the National Association for the Self-Employed. He is an active member of the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinating Committee. Stryker earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy and legal studies from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Stephanie Wardein

Wardein, of Babcock Ranch, is the Director of Community Affairs for Lee Health. She is very active in her community, serving as Chairman of the American Heart Association and Tobacco Free Lee County as well as Chair-Elect of the Lee Association of Remarkable Citizens. Wardein earned her bachelor’s degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and her master’s degree from Ave Maria University.

Sarrah Glassner

Glassner, of Tallahassee, is the Deputy Executive Director of Administration for the Florida Sheriff’s Association. She is currently a member of the Village Square and a graduate of the Chief Executive Seminar class 51. Glassner earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master’s in criminology from Florida State University.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.