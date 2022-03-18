Rick Monroe and The Hitmen to release “Best of You” on March 18, 2022
I remember being out on tour with Jägermeister and a kid came up to me and asked for my autograph. After handing it back to him, he turned to his friends and said, It’s not him”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen are set to release their second single, “Best of You” from their upcoming, untitled album on March 18. The band chose Brandon Britton as producer and it was mixed by award-winner, Billy Decker.
— Rick Monroe
Many may raise an eyebrow at an artist who typically falls into the country genre when they hear a release announcement such as this. Their attempt to do justice to such an iconic rock song isn’t Monroe’s first time challenging himself to blur the lines between two genres. In 2019 he released his version of “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead which gained a wide acceptance and popularity among rock and country fans alike. Monroe, often mistaken for being rocker and front man for the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl says, “I remember being out on tour with Jägermeister and a kid came up to me and asked for my autograph. After handing it back to him, he turned to his friends and said, “It’s not him!” Laughing, he continues, “That experience has happened more times than I can count, and I thought it was finally time to acknowledge the resemblance, but at the same time show people how different we are musically by covering one of their songs.”
Monroe and his band The Hitmen, featuring Bobby Perkins on guitar, Alan Beeler on bass and banjo, and Jason Bohl on drums, have created their own unique mix for the track and deliver a fresh sound and interpretation to the 2009 hit. Get ready for a rockin country kick-ass mix featuring a lot of banjo and killer harmonies.
“Best of You” is being released by The Label Group/Ingrooves Music Group.
