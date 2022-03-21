Pints for Paws, Berkeley Humane’s 8th Annual Craft Beer Festival, Drink Beer and Save Animals
Fieldwork Brewing Leads Over 30 Craft Breweries, Wineries and Cideries to Support Animal Welfare at Award-Winning East Bay Beer Festival
There’s nothing more powerful than our community coming together to save lives. Fieldwork is proud to be a presenting sponsor again this year.”BERKELEY, CA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Humane today announced its eighth annual craft beer festival fundraiser, the proceeds of which save the lives of cats and dogs. For several years voted Best Fundraising Event in the East Bay, Pints for Paws will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 2-5 pm at 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley.
— Barry Braden, event chair and co-founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company
“There’s nothing more powerful than our community coming together to save lives,” said Barry Braden, event chair and co-founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. “Fieldwork is proud to be a presenting sponsor again this year.”
This annual event is organized by volunteers, so all funds raised go directly to the medical and behavioral needs of Berkeley Humane’s dogs and cats.
Tickets include unlimited tastings of unique craft breweries, cider makers, and artisan winemakers all while enjoying live music and a friendly neighborhood vibe.
New for 2022, VIP tickets will allow entry one hour earlier for special beer tastings. VIP Reserved Tables will provide a dedicated seating spot for a group of up to eight people (and their well-behaved dogs!)
“Pints for Paws attracts people from all over who come together to make miracles happen,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, executive director of Berkeley Humane. “The people who attend this event provide us the financial resources so that we can save the lives of animals that are injured, abused, or sick and eventually place them with new loving families. It just does not get any better than that.”
Unlike beer festivals that donate only a fraction of proceeds to charities, 100% of the funds raised by Pints for Paws support Berkeley Humane’s programs and community services. Funds raised will be dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs in the Bay Area and beyond by allowing the organization to provide medical care, training, nutritious meals, enrichment activities, and lots of love to animals in need.
Berkeley Humane transports over 1,000 animals annually from municipal shelters all around the Bay Area and Central Valley who first need medical or behavioral care in order to be adopted. The funds raised from this festival support Berkeley Humane’s commitment to providing complete care for shelter animals––from rescue to rehabilitation to placement––to dramatically increase their chances of finding new loving homes.
To learn more, please visit: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws
About Berkeley Humane
The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) has origins dating back to 1895. Today, Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of our community and a dedicated, talented team of volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane transports animals from municipals shelters who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, training, and lots of love. In 2018, Berkeley Humane found homes for over 1200 dogs and cats and touched the lives of over 1000 additional pets through our programs and services. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Pints for Paws® and the Pints for Paws® logo are registered trademarks of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society and may not be used without express written permission of Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society. All rights reserved.
