Winooski Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials

The Attorney General’s Office announced that David Donaldson, 50, of Winooski, Vermont, was arraigned on March 17, 2022, on two felony counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials as a Second Offense. The charges brought against Mr. Donaldson are the result of a criminal investigation – including the execution of residential and online data search warrants—conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Vermont State Police, and with the assistance of the Winooski Police Department.

The investigation was initiated when the VT-ICAC Task Force received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual possessed what was suspected to be images of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” within that individual’s Google account. Based upon the criminal investigation of this tip, Mr. Donaldson was identified as the source of the suspected content on the identified Google account.

Mr. Donaldson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division. The Court, Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Novotny presiding, set bail in the amount of $75,000 and ordered conditions of release which prohibit Mr. Donaldson’s access to minors, access to the internet, and access to devices capable of accessing the internet during the pendency of the case.

The VT-ICAC Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials. The VT-ICAC Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC Task Force.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: March 18, 2022