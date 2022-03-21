Daniel S. Terry Songs Announces Release of Americana Album “At Sandy’s Restaurant”

Cover for new album "At Sandy's Restaurant" by Americana singer-songwriter Daniel S. Terry. Back cover of new Americana album "At Sandy's Restaurant" by singer-songwriter Daniel S. Terry.

New Music from Singer-Songwriter Daniel S. Terry with Full Nashville Band Available as CD, MP3 or Digital Download

It’s been my pleasure following Dan Terry’s music for quite a while now. His masterful guitar playing, beautiful melodic sense, and touching lyrics make his music easy to listen to.” — Steve Leslie, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist

ROCKFORD , MICHIGAN , USA, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Daniel S. Terry announces the release of his first album “At Sandy’s Restaurant,” which is available for sale as an audio CD, MP3 or as a digital download on 37 different stores and six social media platforms.Terry composed the music, wrote the lyrics and performs 12 original songs with acoustic guitar. For nine of the songs, Terry is accompanied by a Nashville backup band that includes drums, percussion, bass, electric guitar, mandolin, banjo, keyboard, piano, fiddle, dobro guitar, accordion, and background vocals. Three of the songs on the album feature Terry singing alone while playing acoustic guitar.“I named the album after a local hamburger and fries place in Kewanee, Ill. When I was 10, I would go to Sandy’s Restaurant and write poetry. The following year, I started playing guitar,” said Terry. “I’ve been lucky with my career choice so at this stage in my life, I have time to focus on music. It’s always a good day when a song shows up!”“It’s been my pleasure following Dan Terry’s music for quite a while now, and I’m happy to say I’m a fan,” said Steve Leslie, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist. “His masterful guitar playing, beautiful melodic sense, and touching lyrics make his music easy to listen to. Check out his new release “At Sandy’s Restaurant” and become a Dan Fan yourself!”Terry’s Americana music has been described as a cross between Jim Croce and Gordon Lightfoot. Love songs on the album include “She’s the Woman,” “Don’t Leave Me Alone Tonight” and “Roller Coaster Love.” Other songs touch on death and loss like “Who’s Going to Sing to You When You Die” and “Widow of the Ocean.”Find “At Sandy’s Restaurant” album or individual songs on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon , iTunes, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Napster, Peloton, Shazam and dozens more stores and streaming services.English: March 2022UPC: 859752951531CD: $10.00MP3: $8.99Individual songs: $.99Music / Americana / Love SongsDaniel S. Terry Songs43 minutesAbout the MusicianSinger-songwriter Daniel S. Terry composes and writes songs daily – at home, on the road, in airports, hotels and historic towns around the world. In 2021, he published his first book of lyrics: Heart Tones , which includes more than 60 songs for acoustic guitar and voice. Terry is the co-founder of the West Michigan Songwriters Festival, which is raising awareness of songwriting as an art form. He recorded his 50th song in Nashville in 2021 and released his album “At Sandy’s Restaurant” in 2022. Follow on Facebook @DanTerrySongs or on YouTube at Daniel S Terry. Learn more at DanielSTerrySongs.com.

"Widow of the Ocean" from new Nashville album "At Sandy's Restaurant" by singer-songwriter Daniel S. Terry