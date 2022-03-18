Minority With Big Claims in the United States Court of Federal Claims
Dorothy M. Hartman who is an African American with big claims says that she is being subjected to unequal treatment in one of the nation's highest courts .PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This woman has been fighting in U.S. courts for the past 30 years about her personal property that she alleges was stolen by the United States government . She alleges her intellectual property was copied first in the 1990's during the Clinton Administration and used to set up the NAFTA trade agreement with Mexico and China . First called the Information Superhighway and later the Internet. One of the reasons for the big drain including inflation that the economy is being subjected to right now was that particular sucking of jobs from America . However a bigger drain was the successful development of Technology and Ecommerce that for the past 30 years has created millionaires , billionaires , and even trillionaires but the money has been distributed among relatively few creating a lop sided economy. "Liars and frauds following after other liars and frauds in lockstep ruined my life and defrauded me of everything that I own and now do not want to pay for the exploitation of my intellectual property and the resultant damages , says the Inventor of what could be considered the greatest invention of the 20th Century ."
Ms. Hartman who is science teacher and inventor insists that it was her ideas that created the designs of the Internet that now result in billions of people being online both domestically and worldwide . She insists also that the government knew this but used her information anyway and exploiting the fact that she is a minority used her intellectual property without her permission to create a successful Internet . The inventor alleges that the government including the Department of Defense who were the originators of the original internet called the Arpanet , or internetting projects are not the originators of today's internet . The' Internetting projects' as they were first called consisted of a backbone with smaller nets appended to it like the Telenet , Tymnet , Bitnet , Instinet and so on. " That does not exist anymore but that is not what they seek to propagate to the public . The big assumption or "big lie", says Hartman," is that the same internet that was begun in 1969 [ illustration shown above ] is the same internet of today . It is not ." She was subjected to an unfair trial in the previous Court of Federal Claims case 20-0832 and an even more unfair Appeal in the Appeals Court for the Federal Circuit , the CAFC Case no. 21-1535 ( See Opinion here , Unprecedented and unsigned by Judges and not one of the so called 3- panel judges names listed on Opinion) .
Because Hartman is a minority and also because her contributions were in words , in writing not in tech code - she says that she was squeezed out and the code writers and programmers gifted her intellectual property royalty free . She has tried over and over again to get the justice that she deserves but consistently denied by either crooked trials or no trials . She is the "David" in this David and Goliath battle in the Court for Federal Claims where she alleges her rights are constantly violated and she as a Pro Se litigant forced to hide or downplay her evidence against these giants [the government] that continue to thrive and grow using her intellectual property for communication and tool for other matters . Her version of the Internet -today's version- was declared a utility in 2016 . She may be considered a "wee" or non-existent cog in the wheel . "However" , says Hartman" The wheel would be nonexistent without me and I will not be satisfied until I receive Justice for what can only be considered one of the most reprehensible cases in American History ." You may access the case at Pacer.gov . Go to the Court of Federal Claims and find Hartman vs. United States , Case No. 2021-2214 or 21-2214 . She alleges they are still trying to overwhelm her 'smallness as a minority and her invention of the internet' with fraud and trials that they hide from the public through censure and procedures that are illegal .
