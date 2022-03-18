REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES ACQUI-HIRE OF ENERGY INDUSTRY VETERANS CLEANTECH DIGITAL
CleanTech Digital CEO Tom Jordan and his Texas-based team add clean technology expertise from decades in technology solutions for the oil & gas industry.
Mr. Jordan and his team bring substantial expertise to the mission of Redivider in the pursuit of diversified clean energy solutions.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redivider Blockchain ("Redivider"), a privately held data center company deploying facilities throughout United States Opportunity Zone locations, announces today its plan to acquire the team and assets of CleanTech Digital (“CleanTech”), a Texas company. CleanTech has an experienced leadership team in the oil and gas industry allowing Redivider to quickly expand. The CleanTech industry relationships enable a number of new locations as well as partners that align with leveraging clean processes and systems for large-scale generation of electricity.
— Tom Frazier, CEO Redivider Blockchain
CleanTech is focused on sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions for the oil and gas industry. CleanTech can address many of the challenges faced by that industry, in part, through the enablement of zero net carbon Bitcoin mining emissions.
The need by Bitcoin miners for energy efficient solutions continues to reach new levels globally. In order to meet this demand Redivider seeks to deploy its mobile data centers to locations nationwide. This strategy allows for parallel deployments and also helps reduce single-jurisdiction risks present in today’s monolithic facilities.
CleanTech is excited to partner with Redivider Blockchain as we lever our decades of Oil and Gas industry experience with Redivider's resources to create clean and sustainable Bitcoin mining for the future. – Tom Jordan, CEO of CleanTech Digital
The transaction is expected to close in May 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.
ABOUT REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN
Redivider Blockchain is a data center company focused on edge computing facilities throughout US Opportunity Zones. By building and deploying vertically integrated micro data centers, 5-50MW in size, Redivider can bring computing online with a modern approach compared to legacy monolithic sites. Redivider has a relentless focus on renewable energy implementation and property stewardship while creating jobs throughout America in the economic areas where the country needs it the most. Along with the insatiable demand for Bitcoin mining and edge computing Redivider can do well and do good at the same time.
ABOUT CLEANTECH DIGITAL
CleanTech is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency mining company using a sustainable investment discipline focusing on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria to produce attractive financial returns, while making a positive impact on society.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although the management of both Redivider and CleanTech believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in acquisitions and these respective industries. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of the release. Other than as required by applicable law, Redivider does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.
Adam Greenberg
Redivider Blockchain LLC
+1 844-969-2882
