PennDOT Announces Online Public Meeting on Improvements for the Depot Road Project in Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting as well as view the online plans display for proposed improvements for Route 531 (Depot Road) in Harborcreek Township, Erie County.

PennDOT is proposing improvements for a 1.3-mile section of Deport Road from the Interstate 90 interchange to the intersection with McGill Road. The purpose of the project is to address roadway deficiencies and provide safety improvements.

Proposed changes include adjustments to the slope of the roadway, a turn left lane at the Clark Elementary entrance, shoulder widening, and concrete paving at the I-90 interchange.

The virtual public meetings will be held:

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Platform: Microsoft Teams Live

Link: Public Link

The virtual public meeting will include a presentation on the project and the proposed roadway improvements. Pre-registration is not required, and attendees will have an opportunity to participate in live survey questions and give input at the end of the meeting.

The current project timeline includes completion of final design in 2022 with construction expected to begin in 2023.

Plans call for traffic control change throughout the project based on work being done. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers or a detour will be in place. There are three proposed detour routes. The first will use Davison and Belle Roads, the second will use Interstate 90 east bound and west bound and the third will use Interstate 90, Buffalo Road and the Bayfront Connector.

The information on the Depot Road Improvement Project, including a link to for the virtual meeting, a handout, digital plans, an online comment form, and the presentation following the meeting, is also available online. The page will remain active until April 13, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback about the roadway project by contacting Steve Schettler, PennDOT Project Manager, at sschettler@pa.gov or 814-678-7356.

The purpose of the plans display/meeting is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Steve Schettler, PennDOT Project Manager, at sschettler@pa.gov or 814-678-7356.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

