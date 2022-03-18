Submit Release
Former Risingsun Fiscal Officer Indicted in Theft of $23,987 From Village Bank Account

 

Robin Hindall faces third-degree felony counts of theft in office and tampering with records in the indictment, filed in Wood County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. 

Among other bookkeeping issues, state auditors identified multiple unexplained cash withdrawals from the village’s bank account between April and August 2018, totaling $21,087. Additionally, the Special Investigations Unit determined two donations totaling $2,500 and park rental transactions totaling $400 were not deposited into the village’s bank account. 

 

