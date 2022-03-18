Author Terri Depue to attend PLA Conference and showcase “Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel”
Author Terri Depue to attend PLA Conference and showcase “Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel”
Depue depicts the interaction between Tom and Annie in a delightful and realistic narrative. Her writing is clean and crisp, making readers feel as if they too have been "transported to another time."”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a saying that goes, “You will never know how far you can go by staying where you are.” For a change to happen in your life, you need to be brave enough to take a risk. Keep in mind that this may just be that one step you need to take for the doorway of good fortune and success to open.
Such was the decision our heroine, Annie Reed made in Terri Depue’s book, “Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel.” In a journey of self-discovery, Annie took a risk by leaving her family and friends in Seattle to go to a house on Smith Lane at Magnolia Creek, a small town in rural Virginia.
Going back to the house which held many fond but distant childhood memories brought a wistful mood for Annie as she thought about days long gone; however, it's meeting a ready-made family in the shape of three older, but very amusing ladies who provide Annie with a unique perspective on life, love, faith, and family that keeps her going on her quest. As she prepares for the wonderful voyage ahead, she takes that first brave step into the unknown, both terrified and enthusiastic about what lies ahead.
“Depue depicts the interaction between Tom and Annie in a delightful and realistic narrative. Her writing is clean and crisp, making readers feel as if they too have been "transported to another time." The first in a series, Depue's novel is an entertaining read with intriguing characters and a plot filled with surprises. The author brilliantly depicts the nuances of a small town with its slow way of life and intricate relationships.” --- The US Review
“A lovely book that is positively uplifting. I curled up with it on a rainy day and when I was fine, wished I had more pages to read. I will definitely buy the next in the series when it comes out.” --- Goodreads Review
Terri Depue is a passionate person, not just in writing but in everything she does. She is dedicated to developing characters who are lovable, relatable, and entertaining. Terri has been an ardent reader since her younger years, and her work focuses on people's innate goodness and willingness to be honest and loving in their interactions. Ms. Depue, like her protagonist Annie, has made many "courageous steps" of her own, traversing the world and living in a variety of cities and towns around the United States.
Terri also likes communicating with her readers and has spoken to hundreds of women's book clubs and groups, as well as public and private book signing events, across Florida and as far north as Pennsylvania. She now travels the country in her own private bus, visiting family and friends, making new acquaintances, and exploring new areas that inspire her writing.
Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel is a 146-page book that can be purchased from Amazon and Barnes & Noble online. To learn more about Terri Depue's recent book releases and information on her novel Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel, go to www.terridepue.com.
Terri Depue's book signing interview for Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel may also be found at https://www.alligator.org/article/2016/01/local-author-to-host-book-signing-at-know-where-coffee.
The Public Library Association is heading off to Portland, Oregon for the PLA Conference from March 23–25. Although the pandemic has brought about challenges in terms of organizing this event, it’s amazing how public libraries are able to respond quickly and imaginatively to meet the changing demands of their communities.
The PLA Conference 2022 is also changing to provide public library professionals a chance to reconnect with one another, reimagine the services they offer, and rekindle their enthusiasm for the job they perform every day.
For more information about the PLA Conference 2022, visit www.placonference.org.
Blooms Cinematic Trailer by Terri Depue