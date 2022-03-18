Submit Release
Grundy County Man Charged in Drug-Related Death

GRUNDY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Monteagle Police Department, and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Tracy City man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Monteagle resident.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, on January 12th, agents joined deputies and officers in investigating the death of William Henry Dove (DOB 01/13/1983), who was found deceased in a Monteagle hotel room. His cause of death was determined to be acute combined drug toxicity. Further investigation identified Bobby Northcutt as the individual who provided the drugs to the victim.

On March 14th, the Grundy County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Bobby Jack Northcutt (DOB 02/01/1962) with one count of Second Degree Murder. On Thursday, TBI agents and Grundy County deputies arrested Northcutt. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

