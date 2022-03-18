Jason El Koubi Named VEDP President and CEO

RICHMOND— The Board of Directors of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) today announced that it has unanimously selected Jason El Koubi as VEDP President and CEO following a three-month nationwide search. El Koubi has served as VEDP Executive Vice President since 2017, helping to lead the development and implementation of an ambitious Strategic Plan for Economic Development of the Commonwealth, spearheading the development and initial implementation of the first-ever International Trade Strategic Plan for Virginia, leading the creation of VEDP’s new Division of Real Estate Solutions, and serving on the management team for Amazon HQ2 and other major business development projects over the last several years. El Koubi succeeds Stephen Moret, who served as VEDP President and CEO for five years.

VEDP Board Chair Dan Pleasant said, “VEDP has become one of the best economic development organizations in the country over the past few years, and we are excited to welcome Jason El Koubi to the helm. Jason is a thoughtful, collaborative, and well-regarded leader who will keep VEDP on its trajectory of success, fulfilling its mission to promote economic expansion in the Commonwealth.”

“Economic development is critical to Virginia’s economy, job growth, and competitiveness,” said Governor Youngkin. “New developments and opportunities are key to improving the lives of all Virginians. I’ve enjoyed working with Jason and have been very impressed by him. I am pleased that he will serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and I look forward to his continued work to bring companies and jobs to Virginia.”

“Virginia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family and the best place to start, grow, or relocate a business,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Jason has been a key leader on Virginia's economic development team. We congratulate Jason on his selection as president and CEO and look forward to working with him to bring economic growth and opportunity to every region of the Commonwealth.

“On behalf of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, I commend the board of VEDP for the selection of Jason El Koubi as the new President and CEO,” said President and CEO Barry DuVal. “He has the experience, judgment, and character to lead and build upon the organization’s recent successes. I am confident he will work cooperatively with public policy officials, the economic development community, and business leaders throughout the Commonwealth to ensure Virginia is the best state for business. I personally look forward to working with him and continuing the strong partnership between the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and VEDP.”

“VEDP is a driver of economic growth in the Commonwealth and a critical partner to The Port of Virginia,” said Stephen Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “I congratulate Jason El Koubi on his new role and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and continue the valuable work we do to ensure Virginia is the best business location in the United States.”

“Over the past five years, I have developed a deep fondness for the Commonwealth of Virginia, and profound respect for the many individuals and organizations committed to its continued prosperity and vibrancy,” said El Koubi. “I am excited to work with Governor Youngkin’s administration, the General Assembly, Virginia’s strong network of regional and local economic developers, and many other valued partners to advance the goals established in our ambitious Strategic Plan for Economic Development of the Commonwealth. I am inspired about the possibilities ahead of us and look forward to this next chapter for VEDP and our team.”

Prior to joining VEDP in July 2017 as Executive Vice President, El Koubi was previously President and CEO of One Acadiana, a regional economic development organization based in Lafayette, Louisiana. Under his leadership, the organization developed and successfully launched one of the most successful capital campaigns of its kind in the nation to deliver a new economic development program for the nine-parish region. Previously, El Koubi served as Assistant Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, where he led initiatives that helped secure projects creating more than 63,000 new jobs along with more than $28 billion in new capital investment, while dramatically improving Louisiana’s position in virtually every state business climate ranking. El Koubi earned a B.S. in Biological Engineering from Louisiana State University and an M.S. in Public Policy from London School of Economics.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, the Partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development.