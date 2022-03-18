Single Lane Closure on Ohio Route 7 NB and SB Tuesday, March 22

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday March 22 nd , Wednesday March 23 rd , and Thursday March 24 th there will be single lane closures on

Ohio Rt 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 Overpass from 8AM - 3PM. This closure is being implemented to prepare for substructure repairs on the I-70

Bridges. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

