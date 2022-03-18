Submit Release
Denver Celebrates Opening of New Affordable Housing Development in Globeville Neighborhood

Gorman & Company Denver Project, The Stella.

Gorman & Company Colorado Market President, Kimball Crangle.

Gorman & Company celebrates The Stella, a new development on Laradon campus with nonprofit partner

DENVER, COLO., USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company, in partnership with Laradon Hall, celebrated the opening of “The Stella,” a mixed-use community, on Wednesday, March 16. The event took place in Laradon Hall, located on the first floor of The Elisabetta, directly across from The Stella.

The Stella is a 132-unit affordable housing development in the Globeville neighborhood of Denver, serving families and individuals earning between 30% and 80% of the Area Median Income. This project builds on the success of The Elisabetta, completed in January of 2020, as an addition to the Laradon campus. The addition of The Stella allows for the expansion of social services and addresses housing affordability in a neighborhood seeing a rapid change in real estate values and land uses.

"We’re thrilled to see the success of The Elisabetta continue at The Stella,” Kimball Crangle, Colorado Market President of Gorman & Company, said. “It’s an honor to be able to support our residents, our non-profit partner Laradon and the larger Globeville community.”

Laradon Hall offers supportive services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from their Globeville Campus, where they moved to in 1950.

Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships. Gorman builds public-private partnerships, leveraging complex financing opportunities to advance social equity, housing security, and neighborhood transformation.

About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations and nonprofits. We specialize in downtown revitalization, preservation of affordable housing, workforce housing, and the adaptive re-use of historically significant properties. Gorman & Company, headquartered in Wisconsin, was founded in 1984 and opened their Colorado office in 2014. Gorman has been listed as one of the nation’s top Affordable Housing Developers by Affordable Housing Magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about Gorman & Company at www.Gormanusa.com.

