The Spa Butler - A Brand New Service to Help Business Owners Build a State-of-the-Art Spa

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty business experts Health Fit Systems are launching a new consultancy service to improve the offerings of aesthetic professionals across the US. The Spa Butler is a consultancy company and salon equipment supplier built by experts with a wealth of knowledge, years of experience, and a wide array of contacts in the industry. This new venture is here to give one access to vital tips and tricks for buying the best spa equipment brands – choosing the right equipment for a salon and growing the list of treatments one can offer is so important to keeping clientele happy.

With over a decade in the beauty salon business, the experts at The Spa Butler have put together a list of easy-to-spot signs for when it’s time to freshen up and try something new. So, what are these indicators that one should be looking out for?

Key Signs for Wellness Center and Spa Owners To Increase Their Current Offering To Clients

● New enquiries and existing customers asking about new products and services

● Growing market competition in the surrounding area

● Static or decreasing sales and/or profits

If a spa resort, health and fitness center or salon is seeing two or more of these key market signals cropping up regularly, then it’s probably time to make some changes. Does this feel like a daunting task? If the answer is yes, you’re not alone. And this is precisely where the Spa Butler comes in handy.

Using a combined consultancy service and retailer like this one means one doesn’t need to spend weeks trawling through market research before making an informed decision, because they’ve already done all the hard work. This drastically simplifies the process of purchasing new cryo machines, FDA-approved anti-aging laser tools and body shaping machines for a salon. It also saves one time, money and hassle, so what’s not to like?

Suppliers, Consultants & Experts With Over Ten Years In The Biz

Over 10,000 spa owners across the US and internationally have put their trust in Health Fit Systems over the last decade. In this fast-moving and ever-changing industry, it’s a huge job to stay on top of the latest business trends and advances in spa technologies, let alone the costings.

With every piece of equipment sold, the Spa Butler provides salons with a customized roadmap to recoup their costs, plus a three-year warranty to ensure that business owners have financial reassurance until they begin seeing a return on their investment. With a strategic understanding of the nuances of the industry, they can provide tailored business advice too.

Purchasing Top Quality Spa Equipment – What, When and How?

Looking to buy new or used cryo machines, anti-aging machines or body-shaping machines? The Spa Butler has a wide range of options, and their personalized service helps one decide what is right for a business plan and budget. So let’s have a look at what’s on offer.

Cryotherapy

● Mobile Cryotherapy – With years of experience, resources and know-how, the Spa Butler can transform any bus or RV into a Mobile Cryotherapy Unit, and tailor it to the user's needs.

● Cryotherapy Trailers – The most affordable route into the roaming cryotherapy industry. As the #1 retailer of cryo trailers, they can help individuals start their own mobile business for a lower upfront cost.

● Cryotherapy Chambers – New or used, sources from the top American manufacturers. These are a popular choice with wellness resorts and salons looking to increase their range of services.

● Cryo Facial Machines – Firm the face, brighten the complexion, and visibly decrease wrinkles & fine lines – all within 15 minutes! Electric or nitrogen, these machines are a good introduction to the world of cryotherapy for a spa.

Anti-Aging

● Laser Hair Removal – The Spa Butler supplies Paradox Lasers, the top sought-after FDA approved brand in the US. With three wavelengths, it can be used on any skin and any hair type for lasting results.

● Hydrodermabrasion – Pain-free deep cleansing, extracting, exfoliation and hydration with an aqua vacuum. SkinPro’s Cyclone technology is a natural way to tighten, smooth and increase collagen production.

● Microneedle RF – The Portico Pixel Microneedle Machine helps skin to rejuvenate and produce collagen through minimally-invasive treatment. A variety of configurations means it’s suitable for the body, face and neck.

● Vascular & Spider Vein Treatment – Suppliers of the Enco Spider Vein Treatment machine. Using laser diodes to remove redness and varicose veins, this machine is a market leader in vascular lesion therapy.

These are all popular offerings for highly performing areas of the market, helping to bring in new clientele and increase services to existing customers. But it can be a lot to take in.

This is where The Spa Butler really excels. Having years of experience in the field means that they can remove the hassle and confusion from the buying process. Not only do they provide in-depth consultation on what’s best for a business before buying, but they provide a tailored roadmap to recouping costs with each purchase.

As the backbone of any beauty business, it’s so important to buy the best machines that produce visible results. This keeps clients coming back for more and recommending a business to their friends. Just add great customer service and a little marketing sparkle, and one has started a state-of-the-art spa business.

