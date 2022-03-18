Auditor Blaha to Present 2022 State of Main Street - For March 22, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2022 State of Main Street on Tuesday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. in the State Capitol Press Room B971. This presentation is the culmination event following five regional listening sessions in February that brought together the expertise of local government leaders and our data. Local government leaders will join Auditor Blaha at the event.

All are welcome to join the press conference in person. For those who prefer to join virtually, advance registration for Zoom participants is available.

The event will be live streamed on YouTube.

WHAT: State Auditor Blaha’s Annual State of Main Street Presentation

WHERE: State Capitol Press Room B971

WHEN: 1:00 p.m.

WHO: