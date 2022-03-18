Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,114 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Blaha to Present 2022 State of Main Street - For March 22, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2022 State of Main Street on Tuesday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. in the State Capitol Press Room B971. This presentation is the culmination event following five regional listening sessions in February that brought together the expertise of local government leaders and our data. Local government leaders will join Auditor Blaha at the event.

All are welcome to join the press conference in person. For those who prefer to join virtually, advance registration for Zoom participants is available.

The event will be live streamed on YouTube.

WHAT: State Auditor Blaha’s Annual State of Main Street Presentation

WHERE: State Capitol Press Room B971

WHEN: 1:00 p.m.

WHO:

  • Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha
  • OSA Government Information Division staff
  • Local government leaders (Note: The list of participants will be released in advance of the event.)

You just read:

Auditor Blaha to Present 2022 State of Main Street - For March 22, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.