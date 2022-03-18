EUCAST Announces Partnership with University of Denver
Partnerships to Expand 4G and 5G Wireless Broadband Access
I am grateful for University of Denver’s hospitality and partnership in bringing our advanced wireless technology to the United States.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of EUCAST Global a company with 4G LTE and 5G advanced wireless telecommunication technology joined with its US-based team, and students, faculty, and leadership from the University of Denver (DU) this week to announce a partnership.
The partnership between EUCAST and DU includes internships for two engineering students from the Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science, as well as two students who are working on their graduate degrees in Organizational Leadership and Communication Management, respectively, through DU’s college of continuing and professional studies, University College. A recent article by DU described the partnership, stating in part:
“The student team will assess core wireless technologies, product portfolio, roadmaps, and market application cases in order to develop a plan to begin providing rural and remote communities with broadband service. Product and solution testing will be conducted at DU’s Innovation Labs, housed at the Ritchie School.
In addition to experience, students receive a $2,000 academic scholarship for completing the 30-week internship through Colorado Universities Innovation Council (CUIC).
The combination of an international technology company working with university students supported by Colorado’s state government is the type of innovative partnership that University of Denver values.”
EUCAST provides wireless communication systems that allow users to access the internet whenever and wherever they want. Its advanced equipment, comprising base stations, control servers, core network, and network management systems, allows users in remote and underserved communities to access the internet. EUCAST also provides private network solutions for businesses that share confidential information.
At the partnership announcement event, Jaehyeong Kim, CEO of EUCAST stated, “I am grateful for University of Denver’s hospitality and partnership in bringing our advanced wireless technology to the United States. EUCAST chose to expand here because there are significant areas where our technology can contribute and make a positive impact on underserved communities.”
EUCAST is specifically working to equip underserved communities with broadband wireless internet coverage, especially students in rural areas, farmers exploring smart farming options, and sovereign nations (1/3 of which lack adequate internet coverage.)
“This unique collaboration provides a perfect opportunity for students to gain first-hand experience advancing the public good while working directly with emerging technology applications and international organizations,” said Michael McGuire, dean of University College. “It gives them a chance to build valuable, marketable skills and network with other professionals who will help them in the workforce while ensuring that underserved communities gain the ability to connect in a meaningful way.”
“I am thrilled to be coming back to the United States and share how our products can make a difference, especially in areas that struggle with broadband access,” Jaehyeong Kim continued. “From first responders working in emergencies to students dealing with remote learning, or businesses working to reach customers, our 4G LTE and 5G systems provide valuable benefits.”
Jaehyeong Kim was joined by the EUCAST Global United States leadership team including Betsy Markey, Chris Medina, and Gary Sumihiro.
About EUCAST
EUCAST provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions, comprised of base stations, control servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.
